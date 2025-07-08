Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Reveals Jersey Numbers for 2025-26 Season
Virginia Tech men’s basketball just announced the jersey numbers that its 14 players will wear this season. Here’s what each newcomer and returner will sport in the 2025-2026 campaign.
#0: Jailen Bedford
#1: Tobi Lawal
#2: Jaden Schutt
#3: Ben Hammond
#4: Izaiah Pasha
#5: Sin'Cere Jones
#7: Brett Freeman
#10: Tyler Johnson
#13: Amani Hansberry
#15: Shamarius Peterkin
#17: Neoklis Avdalas
#22: Solomon Davis
#32: Christian Gurdak
#77: Antonio Dorn
Some interesting things to note is that Ben Hammond previously wore No. 3 at Paul VI Catholic School. However, since Jaydon Young already held that number, Hammond took No. 11 instead. That number will go unused this season. Hammond is the only returning player not to return with the same jersey number; Lawal, Schutt, and Johnson all return with No. 1, No. 2, and No. 10, respectively.
No. 8, No. 9, No. 11, No. 21 and No. 34 were used last year but won’t appear this season. Instead, six new numbers hit the floor: No. 0, No. 15, No. 17, No. 22, No. 32, and No. 77.
Bedford adorns No. 0, a number he did not wear either in college or high school. He wore No. 2, No. 14 and No. 35 across his time at Oral Roberts.
Meanwhile, Pasha wore No. 1 in his lone year at Delaware; however, he wore No. 4 -- the same number he'll use in Blacksburg -- during his time at Cardinal O'Hara in the Philadelphia Catholic League.
Sin'Cere Jones' number is the odd one, since he didn't wear No. 5 in high school. Instead, he wore No. 2 at Churchland. Since Schutt already has No. 2, I'd chart this one down to seniority.
Brett Freeman slotting in at No. 7 is an interesting choice, since he wore No. 1, No. 5 and No. 12 during high school. No. 12 is available, so this could be a decision either made by the coaching staff or Freeman himself.
Former Hokie Ben Burnham’s number (No. 13) is taken by a fellow forward, Amani Hansberry, who transferred from West Virginia in the offseason. Hansberry wore the same number during his time with the Mountaineers last season.
Peterkin, who plans to play both football and basketball, takes the previously unused No. 15. He didn't wear the number in high school, using No. 0 in basketball and No. 5 in football. Since both numbers are taken, he'll wear No. 15 in college. Avdalas' number is rather simple, since he wore No. 17 while playing for his Greek club, Peristeri.
Meanwhile, Davis, who played at DeMatha last season, wore No. 22, the same number he'll adorn in college.
Gurdak, who played his first two seasons of high school ball alongside Hammond and later transferred to Gonzaga, will don No. 32, a number he wore throughout both stops in high school and on the AAU circuit.
On Dorn's end, he will sport No. 77 with the Kirchheim Knights in the German Basketball Federation (known in Germany as the Deutscher Basketball Bund).
Those are the 14 jersey numbers Hokies fans will see on the court when the season tips off this November.