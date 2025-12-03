All Hokies

Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. South Carolina

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

In this story:

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on South Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. in search of elevating itself to 7-2.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, South Carolina 0

Pre-Game: The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

  • No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
  • No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward
  • No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard
  • No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
  • No. 77 - Antonio Dorn

Tobi Lawal is absent for the third straight contest; head coach Mike Young state that there is no timetable for his return.

THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

