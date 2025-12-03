Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Men's Basketball vs. South Carolina
Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on South Carolina tonight at 7 p.m. in search of elevating itself to 7-2. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, South Carolina 0
Pre-Game: The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 0 - Jailen Bedford - Guard
- No. 1 - Tobi Lawal - Forward
- No. 10 - Tyler Johnson - Guard
- No. 17 - Neoklis Avdalas - Guard
- No. 77 - Antonio Dorn
Tobi Lawal is absent for the third straight contest; head coach Mike Young state that there is no timetable for his return.
