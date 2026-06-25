Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Schedules Three-Game Stint With West Virginia

Virginia Tech men's basketball announced earlier this afternoon that it has scheduled a three-game series with West Virginia that will span the next three seasons.

Old foes, new chapters to be written ✍️



➡️ https://t.co/6q3FzLmhRr pic.twitter.com/bb4FlJ5ejL — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) June 25, 2026

The Hokies and Mountaineers will begin their series this year, facing off on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026, in Morgantown, W. Va. The second and third showdowns will be in 2027 and 2028 in Blacksburg, Va., and Charleston, W. Va., respectively.

The showdown will be a homecoming of sorts for Tech forward Amani Hansberry and associate head coach Chester Frazier. Frazier coached at West Virginia for one year after three years at Illinois. Hansberry followed Frazier from Champaign to Morgantown to Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech is 30-49 against West Virginia all-time and is 17-13 at home (16-10 at Cassell Coliseum). The Hokies and Mountaineers have never played against one another under Mike Young's tenure. Virginia Tech last played against West Virginia in the 2015-16 season under then-head coach Buzz Williams, sustaining an 88-63 loss. The Hokies lost their last road clash in Morgantown, 82-51, the year prior when West Virginia was ranked No. 17.

Virginia Tech is 4-6 in its last 10 games against the Mountaineers, though it has lost three of its last four against WVU. It is 10-27 against West Virginia on the road and 3-9 against the Mountaineers at a neutral site. The 2028 neutral-site showdown will be the first between the two schools since the 1980-81 season, a clash Virginia Tech won 70-64 at the Charleston Civic Center.

West Virginia went 21-14 (9-9 Big 12) this past season, and under first year head coach Ross Hodge, they won the College Basketball Crown postseason tournament in Las Vegas yb beating Stanford, Creighton and Oklahoma to snag the crown.

With the announcement of the Iowa and West Virginia contests, Virginia Tech men's basketball now has 11 non-conference contests confirmed for the 2026-27 season. The West Virginia clash is Virginia Tech's first road non-conference game marked for the 2026-27 season. Here's the full list:

Nov. 3: vs. Coppin State

Nov. 10: vs. Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa)

Nov. 20, 22: Charleston Classic (two games against two of the following teams: Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah)

Nov. 27: vs. Old Dominion

Dec. 1: vs. Ole Miss

Dec. 5: at West Virginia

Dec. 10: vs. UMES

Dec. 13: vs. Radford

Dec. 21: vs. VMI

TBA: vs. Richmond

Virginia Tech also has its ACC slate fully announced, which means that 29 games are confirmed. Here's the full ACC slate, which has dates yet to be announced:

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest

Here's a look at the 29 slated games for 2026-27 scheduled by whether they're on the home, road or located at a neutral-site court.

Home: Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI

Boston College, Clemson, Coppin State, Louisville, Maryland Eastern Shore, Miami, NC State, North Carolina, Old Dominion, Ole Miss, Radford, Richmond, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia, VMI Road: Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Boston College, California, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Wake Forest, West Virginia Neutral: Iowa (Sioux City, Iowa); two of the following teams @ Charleston Classic (Charleston, S.C.): Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah