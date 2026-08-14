Class of 2027 SG Malik Olajuwon, Son of Former NBA MVP Hakeem Olajuwon, To Take Official Visit to Virginia Tech

Class of 2027 shooting guard Malik Olajuwon, a 6-foot-4 prospect from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., has added an official visit to Virginia Tech, which will take place on Oct. 23, League Ready's Sam Kayser reported on X (formerly Twitter).

VISIT NEWS: 2027 4⭐️ Malik Olajuwon has added three more official visits this fall, he told @LeagueRDY:



Minnesota: October 8th

Kansas State: October 16th

Virginia Tech: October 23rd



Olajuwon also has visits planned to Texas Tech and SMU. #56 in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/pDvzFC9PV5 pic.twitter.com/HYxlWahmMb — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) August 13, 2026

Olajuwon is the son of NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon, a two-time NBA champion (1994 and 1995), two-time NBA Finals MVP, two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and the 1994 NBA Most Valuable Player. Malik Olajuwon is currently ranked No. 46 in the SC Next 100 on ESPN. His brother, Aziz Olajuwon, was a 6-foot-7, four-star wing in the Class of 2026 (No. 76 player in class, per 247Sports) who signed with Stanford.

Malik is also a four-star prospect, clocking in as the No. 147 prospect of the 2027 class on 247Sports. The site-specific rankings have him as the No. 24 shooting guard in the class and the No. 25 player from the state of Florida. The 247Sports Composite is higher on Olajuwon (0.9606 ranking), slotting him in as the No. 84 overall player in the class, the No. 9 shooting guard, and the No. 17

Olajuwon has four other visits set besides Virginia Tech. He is set to visit Texas Tech on Sept. 18, SMU on Sept. 25, Minnesota on Oct. 8, and Kansas State on Oct. 16. Olajuwon holds offers from 11 schools in total: Texas Tech, SMU, Minnesota, Kansas State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Mississippi State, TCU, Wake Forest, West Virginia, and UNLV, per 247Sports. Virginia Tech is one of three ACC schools that have offered Olajuwon alongside SMU and Florida State.

Under the NCAA's new five-in-five eligibility rules, players who haven't redshirted essentially gain an extra year. The five-year window starts upon enrollment or the academic year after turning 19, whichever occurs first. The new rule eliminates redshirts, since participation limits no longer apply.

As of now, Virginia Tech wouldn't lose any players to graduation. If Olajuwon wereto enter the fold and all 2026-27 players run it back, below is a glimpse at how the 2027-28 roster would look. I'm listing all 2026-27 seniors as "fifth-year" players: