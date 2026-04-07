Virginia Tech's Antonio Dorn Entering Transfer Portal

According to 247Sports, German center Antonio Dorn is entering the transfer portal. Dorn, a 7-foot-0, 230-pound center from Hamburg, Germany, will presumably have two years of eligibility remaining.

#Hokies 7-foot center Antonio Dorn has entered the transfer portal.



He averaged 2.6 ppg and 1.8 rebounds per game this season. pic.twitter.com/IfNhNNEiZu — VTScoop247 (@VTScoop247) April 7, 2026

Dorn is listed as a freshman on the Virginia Tech roster page; however, eligibility-wise, he is essentially a sophomore. There is a similar case regarding Virginia forward Thijs De Ridder (listed as a freshman this year, but came in with two years of eligibility remaining). Dorn was one of two international players on the Hokies' roster, alongside Greek wing Neoklis Avdalas. Neither will be on Virginia Tech's squad come the fall.

Dorn arrived to Virginia Tech from Germany's second division of professional basketball, having played with the Bozic Estrich Knights Kirchheim. In that league, he averaged 9.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game.

Dorn averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season as one of 10 newcomers on the squad. The 7-foot German center started five games, four of which came in December when forward Tobi Lawal was out for a total of nine games due to an ankle injury. The other was on Nov. 19, when Amani Hansberry was unable to play.

In that four-game stretch sans Lawal, Dorn averaged 5.5 points per game, with his high mark being an eight-point performance against South Carolina in a 86-83 overtime victory.

However, against Western Carolina, Dorn sustained a back injury and played only four minutes against Maryland Eastern Shore, though he started in that contest.

Dorn then missed the Hokies' next five games (Elon, UVa., Wake Forest, Stanford and Cal). Virginia Tech went 3-2 in that stretch, losing to the Demon Deacons and Cardinal by three points and one point, respectively.

Dorn returned in January, playing against SMU. However, in 11 minutes, he did not score, amassing three rebounds and picking up four fouls. In the month of January, he played for 26 minutes (five games) and shot 2-for-5. Against Miami on Feb. 17, Dorn logged six points on 3-of-4 shooting in an eventual 67-66 loss for Virginia Tech.

Dorn's strongest game of the season came in the Hokies' season finale against Wake Forest. Dorn tied his career-high in points (eight) and set a new career-high in rebounds (seven), offensive rebounds (five) and steals (two).

Dorn is the fifth Virginia Tech player to enter the transfer portal or announce his intention to depart the program, joining guard Izaiah Pasha, guard Neoklis Avdalas, center Christian Gurdak and guard Jaden Schutt.

With the loss of Dorn, Virginia Tech is down to six players on scholarship.