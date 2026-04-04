Potential Returning Hokies Who Could See A Role Increase

Virginia Tech men's basketball has been stretched thin by the outgoing exodus of players to the transfer portal ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Four players — guards Izaiah Pasha and Jaden Schutt, wing Neoklis Avdalas and center Christian Gurdak — have made clear their intentions to enter the transfer portal once it opens on April 7.

Now, the Hokies have only seven scholarship players remaining. Here's a look at three of them who could see their role increase with the mass exodus:

Brett Freeman/Solomon Davis

Freeman and Davis were on the team this past season, but neither has competed at the collegiate level yet. Both redshirted and did not see any game action.

Depending on how the transfer portal shakes out for Vriginia Tech in regard to it being able to bring in more players into the lineup, Freeman and Davis could either be in line for more playing time or heading out the door themselves.

The transfer portal can be a fickle affair, and the level of attention either could command is to be determined if it does come to that point. At this current point in time, it is near-impossible to tell.

If they do return, by osmosis, they should receive more repetitions due to the sheer level of outgoing production.

Sin'Cere Jones

Jones factored into the rotation at points throughout the season, but was lost late in the season after suffering a foot injury. He appeared in 11 games, logging seven total points in 6,7 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound player should be in line for a bigger role by virtue of the frontcourt experiencing a severe level of turnover. Tobi Lawal has graduated, while Gurdak has entered the transfer portal. Depending on the status of whether Amani Hansberry and Antonio Dorn return, Virginia Tech could lose as many as the top four from its 2025-26 frontcourt.

Though Virginia Tech will gain a plethora of players in the transfer portal to some extent, the level of impact is entirely unknown, leading me to feel confident Jones would be in line for a bigger role should his recovery go well and he decide to stay for a second year with the Hokies.

Jones' most extended stretch came against Virginia and Wake Forest on Dec. 31 and Jan. 3, respectively, where he played for a combined 29 minutes. Against Elon on Dec. 20, he captured a pivotal block that eventually led to the Hokies' 82-81 victory.