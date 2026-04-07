Virginia Tech guard Samyha Suffren is returning for her redshirt junior year of competition. Suffren, a 5-foot-8 guard from Charlotte, North Carolina, has two years of eligibility remaining.

Back in the ‘Burg! 🦃



See you in Cassell, Hokie Nation! @SamyhaSuffren_ pic.twitter.com/J9SLswqaR7 — Virginia Tech Women's Basketball (@HokiesWBB) April 7, 2026

As a freshman in the 2023-24 season, Suffren played in 15 games, averaging 1.5 points per game. The following season, her total upped to 8.1 points per game in 18.9 minutes per game. Suffren also averaged 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists, totaling a season-high (and career-high) 16 points against Rutgers. However, she sustained a season-ending injury that required surgery.

Since Suffren played in 10 of Virginia Tech's 32 games that season — under the required 30% maximum threshhold to claim a medical redshirt and a season-ending injury — she was granted a medical redshirt ahead of the 2026 season.

Last season, Suffren played in all but one of Virginia Tech's 33 contests. With her total upped to 20.8 minutes per game, Suffren averaged a career-high 8.8 points, though her efficiency waned (.561 in 2024-25 to .420 in 2025-26) due to the much higher offensive workload (32-for-57 in 2024-25 to 110-for-262 in 2025-26).

In the season opener against Towson, Suffren totaled 12 points on 6-of-12 shooting and produced a new career-high of 17 points against Gardner-Webb (6-for-13 from field) on Nov. 13.

Suffren surpassed her career total twice more during the season. Against SMU on Jan. 15, Suffren totaled 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting in a dominant 79-42 victory for Tech.

Then, against California on Feb. 15, Suffren amassed 19 points in a career-high 29 minutes, making seven of her 12 looks in what turned out to be a valuable 68-58 ewin for the Hokies.

That 19-point effort began the most consistent scoring output of Suffren's collegiate tenure. Combined with the Hokies' next two games against North Carolina (15 points) and Georgia Tech (16 points), Suffren averaged 16.6 points per game over the three-game stretch.

Suffren hit a slump to round out the season, though. Against Virginia, the guard was held to two points on a 1-of-2 clip. After scoring eight (4-for-13 from field) points against Georgia Tech, Suffren totaled five points on 1-of-13 shooting in her final two games against North Carolina and Oregon.

Suffren has done her damage exclusively as a spark plug off the bench, operating as a reserve in all 57 collegiate games he's played.

Suffren became the fifth Hokie from last year's roster to announce her return for the 2026-27 season, joining guard Carleigh Wenzel, forward Amani Jenkins, forward Aniya Trent and guard Kate Sears. At the present moment, Virginia Tech holds 10 players on scholarship, five below the maximum of 15. Here's how it plays out by eligibility, with confirmed players for the 2026-27 season in bold.