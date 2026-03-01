Virginia Tech Sustains 89-82 Loss at No. 18 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Virginia Tech men's basketball faced a difficult historical precedent on the road vs. North Carolina Saturday evening — where it ultimately sustained an 89-82 loss to the Tar Heels.

For one, the Hokies (18-11, 7-9 ACC) haven't won in the "Dean Dome" since 2007. Virginia Tech was 17-74 all-time against North Carolina (22-7, 10-6 ACC) entering the contest. The Tar Heels haven't lost this season at home, now sporting a 17-0 record.

And yet — as has been the case for the entirety of this season — Virginia Tech showed flashes but ultimately couldn't close the game out when it mattered most. The defeat marked the Hokies' sixth loss by single-digits in their ACC slate this year, joining four one-possession losses to Wake Forest, Stanford, SMU and Miami, plus a nine-point loss at NC State.

"Thought we lost our composure some in the second half, which you can't do," said Hokies head coach Mike Young. "We were good in the first half, should have been up something. ... They're fighting. They're trying."

Coming out of Virginia Tech's timeout with 55 seconds remaining, North Carolina broke the Hokies' full-court press defense and found an uber-wide-open Henri Veesaar for a dunk that extended the Tar Heels' lead to eight.

11 seconds of game time later, forward Tobi Lawal air-mailed a three-point attempt, essentially sealing the loss for Virginia Tech and forcing it to foul.

It didn't look that grim to start, however. The Hokies equalized North Carolina at 44-all entering the halftime break and had held their own. Virginia Tech logged a 17-for-32 (53.1%) shooting clip in the opening 20 minutes of ball, yet by way of allowing a 15-for-29 mark by the Tar Heels, it failed to pull away.

Seven straight makes from Veesaar to open the second half didn't help, though. The Estonian center poured in a game-high 26 points on a 11-of-20 clip from the field.

"[He's] big as a house," Young said. "Got really long arms, that incredible touch around the basket. ... He's a great player. Saw him last year at Arizona, and lo and behold, he's in the ACC. He's a really good college basketball player. Terrific."

Eighteen of Veesaar's points came in the second half, a continuation of a troubling trend where one key player has dismantled the Hokies in the second half. It happened when Virginia Tech contested Stanford on Jan. 7 and allowed 26 second-frame points from guard Ebuka Okorie. It happened when the Hokies conceded 24 of a career-high 32 points to Miami guard Tre Donaldson in the second frame in a heartbreaking 67-66 loss to the Hurricanes.

Veesaar did his damage away from the line, too. While North Carolina logged 30 total free-throw attempts, just three came from Veesaar. Reserve Zayden High did the majority of his damage from the charity stripe, pouring in 12 points vs. Virginia Tech with an 8-for-8 free-throw clip.

It wasn't just Veesaar. In addition to him and High, senior guard Seth Trimble was a major factor. Trimble poured in 20 points and four assists on 7-of-12 shooting, a game after posting a career-high 30 points in a narrow 77-74 win over then-No. 24 Louisville. Reserve Jonathan Powell also tacked on 15 points, aided by a 4-of-5 line from beyond the arc.

The importance of Virginia Tech’s matchup with North Carolina entering the contest was clear. The Hokies' 76-74 victory over Syracuse on Jan. 21 has now downshifted into a Quad 2 win, with the Orange falling out of the NET rankings' top-75.

The Tar Heels, sans Wilson, offered Virginia Tech a winnable opportunity against a Quadrant 1 opponent; after all, North Carolina had been blown out by NC State 82-58 without Wilson.

But the Hokies did not take advantage. And as such, they sit two games below .500 in league play with as many contests remaining. Though they tried — and closed it to within a reasonable gap late — it wasn't enough.

Late in the contest, Virginia Tech guard Jailen Bedford and North Carolina guard Jaydon Young (a former Hokie) got into a small scuffle that caused players on both sides to get involved. Both Bedford and Young were assessed offsetting technical fouls for the altercation.

"Nothing to that," Young said. "You're talking about two guys that don't want to fight. Let me assure you, I've been around some dudes who'll fight you. Those two guys don't want to fight."

Perhaps that was an apt descriptor of the frustration that the Hokies endured Saturday, a day where, like so many other days, they produced a solid effort, but not one solid enough to walk out victorious.

"They were a little bit better offensively than we were defensively," Young said.

If there were good notes to take away from Virginia Tech's efforts vs. North Carolina, one would be the performance mounted by guard Neoklis Avdalas. A week after posting 17 points against Wake Forest, the Greek wing posted 19 points against the Tar Heels, making seven of his 16 looks from the field and adding five assists. That included two picturesque, contested step-back three-pointers.

Forward Tobi Lawal was also strong. The English big posted 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting, though he was held to three second-half points. Lawal went up for four dunks in the first half, including a thunderous windmill and an alley-oop from guard Jaden Schutt that brought Virginia Tech within two (22-20) with eight minutes left in the first.

That, and guard Tyler Johnson played for the first time in 10 weeks. The sophomore had missed the Hokies' last 15 games with an ankle injury he picked up vs. Elon in overtime on Dec. 20. Johnson played only two minutes. However, Young said that he expects to play him more on Tuesday vs. Boston College and against No. 11 Virginia on March 7.

“It was good to see him on the floor,” Young said. “He’s such a critical part of our team. He’s been on the shelf for a long time, and happy to be able to insert him, and I almost went there in the second half. Wasn’t that he was bad; thought he was good, thought he competed, as I knew he would do. But that game, just wasn’t comfortable enough.”

Still, Virginia Tech was limited in the second half and fell by way of yet another opposing run that placed the game out of reach. Moreover, North Carolina attempted 20 second-half free throws, quadrupling Virginia Tech's total of five. Virginia Tech committed 24 fouls, with 16 coming in the second half.

Six Hokies picked up three fouls, with guard Ben Hammond logging four and forward Amani Hansberry fouling out. Hansberry was held to a season-low 19 minutes (when not absent), going 5-for-7 from the field for 11 points. Hansberry's absence forced Virginia Tech to rely more on an inexperienced frontcourt of Christian Gurdak and Antonio Dorn.

"It's not the same," Young said. "Those kids are giving us everything in their tank, and Gurdak is going to be really good. But Hansberry plays six minutes in the first half. God damn. Come on man. Henri, No. 13 needs to be on the floor. Seven, Trimble? Needs to be on the floor. 13 [Hansberry] from Virginia Tech needs to be on the floor."

Virginia Tech has one home contest remaining vs. Boston College on March 3 (9 p.m. ET; ESPNU), before it challenges No. 11 Virginia in Charlottesville on Saturday, March 7, at 12 p.m. ET (TV: The CW).

Both matchups are quite critical: Boston College to protect the resume, and Virginia offering one last chance to enhance it. Either way, the Hokies have their backs against the wall — and are quickly running out of time to mount it. Still, the only way to move up is trekking forward and handling business, starting Tuesday vs. the Eagles.

"We need to win Tuesday," Young said. "Let's beat Boston College."