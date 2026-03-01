Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech MBB vs. No. 18 North Carolina

Virginia Tech men's basketball takes on No. 18 North Carolina today at 8:30 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

H1 3:16 | Virginia Tech 35, North Carolina 34

The Hokies are back ahead after Lawal drained two at the line. Those were Virginia Tech's first free throws of the game.

H1 3:42 | North Carolina 34, Virginia Tech 33

And Virginia Tech — for 12 seconds of game time — snatched the lead off a Hansberry jumper. High notched a pair of free throws to restore UNC's lead.

H1 4:32 | North Carolina 32, Virginia Tech 31

And just like that, a 7-0 Hokies run has slashed this gap straight down to one. A three-pointer from Schutt, a jumper from Bedford and a springy lay-in from Avdalas have brought Virginia Tech right back into it.

H1 5:25 | North Carolina 32, Virginia Tech 24

The Hokies are behind by eight after a Powell trey and a Trimble jumper. Virginia Tech has hung in it for stretches but lacked the pull-even punch after ceding the lead.

H1 7:30 | North Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 20

Tobi Lawal went up for a windmill — then Seth Trimble countered with a slash-and-score in the lane. Re: counter.

H1 7:34 | North Carolina 25, Virginia Tech 20

VT's Lawal goes up for the alley-oop off Schutt's dish. UNC's Powell responds with a three-pointer. Every Virginia Tech punch is being met with a Carolina counter.

H1 8:59 | North Carolina 21, Virginia Tech 18

Evans rose for a trey; Hammond countered with a pull-up jumper. On the other end, though, he was called for a foul on Powell that looked like a charge.

H1 10:15 | North Carolina 18, Virginia Tech 16

After a Veesaar drive to the hoop, the Hokies are now behind. North Carolina is 7-for-15, virtually identical to Virginia Tech's 7/16 mark.

H1 10:47 | Virginia Tech 16, North Carolina 16

Deadlocked at 16-all. Powell made two of his three attempts at the line.

H1 10:47 | Virginia Tech 16, North Carolina 14

Hansberry fouls Jonathan Powell on a three-point attempt; North Carolina has a chance to assume the lead. Also, Tyler Johnson is back in for the first time since Dec. 20.

H1 13:00 | Virginia Tech 14, North Carolina 12

Jaden Schutt strikes with a triple to put the Hokies up four, though Zayden High countered with a layup off the feed from Kyan Evans. Virginia Tech's started strong with a 6-for-11 clip.

H1 14:00 | Virginia Tech 11, North Carolina 10

Virginia Tech leads after an emphatic baseline cut and jam from Tobi Lawal. Avdalas leads the Hokies with five points so far.

H1 15:58 | North Carolina 8, Virginia Tech 7

The Hokies trail by one at the U-16 media timeout. UNC mounted a successful challenge call on an out-of-bounds call.

H1 16:40 | North Carolina 8, Virginia Tech 7

UNC pulled ahead by four after a Henri Veesar three-pointer, but Neoklis Avdalas nailed a trey of his own to cut the deficit to one. The Hokies are 3-for-5 to start this one.

H1 17:48 | North Carolina 5, Virginia Tech 4

Seth Trimble lets it fly for a deep contested three, though Virginia Tech's Amani Hansberry counters with a jumper in the paint.

H1 19:30 | Virginia Tech 2, North Carolina 0

Hammond kicks it off with a pull-up jumper right near the right elbow. On the other end, UNC's Jarin Stevenson coughs it up for a dead-ball turnover.

H1 START | Virginia Tech 0, North Carolina 0

Let's get this one underway. The Hokies win the tip, and tonight's clash in Chapel Hill is off and away.

Pre-Game

The Hokies' first five is as follows: