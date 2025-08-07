Virginia Tech to Play Colorado State in Opening Round of Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
Today, the bracket for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament was unveiled. Here's the full list of first-round matchups, which will take place on Wednesday, November 26.
Western Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt
VCU vs. South Florida
Colorado State vs. Virginia Tech
Wichita State vs. Saint Mary's
Per the press release, the Hokies' game against Colorado State will take place at 5 p.m. ET. It will be Tech's first time since 2010 venturing down to Paradise Island; however, that year was a single-game tournament showcase against Mississippi State before the tournament officially launched the following year.
It will also be the first matchup between Virginia Tech and Colorado State since 2012 at the Vegas Classic, which it lost to the Rams, 88-52. It also serves as a reunion with former Hokie Brandon Rechsteiner, who spent two campaigns in Blacksburg before transferring to Colorado State this offseason. Rechsteiner led Tech in assists last season and averaged 4.7 points a game over his two years; however, he struggled with ball security and was benched for backup freshman Ben Hammond midway through the year.
If the Hokies defeat Colorado State in Round 1, they’ll face the winner of Wichita State vs. Saint Mary’s in the semifinals. A loss would send them to the consolation bracket, where they’d meet the loser of that matchup. Each team is guaranteed three games, meaning if Virginia Tech loses its opener, it would play in the consolation round and then either a fifth-place game (with a win in the consolation round) or a seventh-place game (with a loss in the consolation round).
If the Hokies lose in the semifinals to either Wichita State or Saint Mary’s, they’ll play in the third-place game against the loser of the other semifinal: either Western Kentucky, Vanderbilt, VCU or South Florida. The official 2025 Battle 4 Atlantis bracket is attached below via the event's Instagram.