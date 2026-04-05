Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
In this story:
Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2026-27 season begins in early November. Ahead of the campaign, here's a tracker of how the transfer portal is faring for the Hokies.
Additions:
Virginia Tech has not added any incoming transfers into the program.
Departures:
[Editor's note: Eligibility included pertains to the 2026-27 season, not this past year.]
Graduated: Tobi Lawal, Jailen Bedford
- guard Izaiah Pasha (Jr.) (March 24)
- guard Neoklis Avdalas (So.) (March 27)
- center Christian Gurdak (So.) (March 31)
- guard Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.) (April 3)
Current Roster:
[Editor's note: The current roster includes scholarship players only.]
- forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)
- guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)
- guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)
- forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)
- center Antonio Dorn (So.)
- guard Brett Freeman (r-Fr.)
- center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05