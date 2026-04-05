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Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Read below for a track of Virginia Tech's additions, departures and current 2026-27 roster.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2026-27 season begins in early November. Ahead of the campaign, here's a tracker of how the transfer portal is faring for the Hokies.

Additions:

Virginia Tech has not added any incoming transfers into the program.

Departures:

[Editor's note: Eligibility included pertains to the 2026-27 season, not this past year.]

Graduated: Tobi Lawal, Jailen Bedford

  • guard Izaiah Pasha (Jr.) (March 24)
  • guard Neoklis Avdalas (So.) (March 27)
  • center Christian Gurdak (So.) (March 31)
  • guard Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.) (April 3)

Current Roster:

[Editor's note: The current roster includes scholarship players only.]

  • forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)
  • guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)
  • guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)
  • forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)
  • center Antonio Dorn (So.)
  • guard Brett Freeman (r-Fr.)
  • center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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