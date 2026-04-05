Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

Virginia Tech men's basketball's 2026-27 season begins in early November. Ahead of the campaign, here's a tracker of how the transfer portal is faring for the Hokies.

Additions:

Virginia Tech has not added any incoming transfers into the program.

Departures:

[Editor's note: Eligibility included pertains to the 2026-27 season, not this past year.]

Graduated: Tobi Lawal, Jailen Bedford

guard Izaiah Pasha (Jr.) (March 24)

guard Neoklis Avdalas (So.) (March 27)

center Christian Gurdak (So.) (March 31)

guard Jaden Schutt (r-Sr.) (April 3)

Current Roster:

[Editor's note: The current roster includes scholarship players only.]