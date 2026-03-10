Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest, ACCT Initial Player Availability Report: Who's In, Out?

Virginia Tech men's basketball is now under 24 hours away from kicking off its stint in the 2026 ACC Men's Basketball tournament. The Hokies, who are the 12th seed in the tournament, will play against Wake Forest tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. ET, with the game set to be broadcast on the ACC Network.

With that in mind, how do the player availability reports shake out for Virginia Tech and the Demon Deacons?

Initial player availability for #Hokies vs. Wake Forest in Round 1 of the ACC Tournament (tomorrow, 7 p.m.). Nate Calmese is questionable for the Demon Deacons, while Virginia Tech's Amani Hansberry is probable. pic.twitter.com/4J6TcfJabM — Thomas Hughes (@thomashughes_05) March 10, 2026

Here's a quick look at which players are out, probable, or questionable for Virginia Tech.

Out:

No. 5 - Sin'Cere Jones - Forward

- Sin'Cere Jones - Forward No. 15 - Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin - Guard

Probable:

No. 13 - Amani Hansberry - Forward

Questionable:

No Virginia Tech players are listed as questionable.

And for Wake Forest:

Out:

No. 11 - Marqus Marion - Forward

Probable:

No. 1 - Nate Calmese - Guard

Calmese has missed nine of the last 10 games, but the status of whether he's ready to go against Virginia Tech will be critical for tomorrow's matchup. The guard logged 25 points against the Hokies on Jan. 3 and buried the game-winning three-pointer; he was not present for the second game.

Hansberry is Virginia Tech's leading scorer, currently averaging 14.3 points per game. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward, who transferred in from West Virginia, sustained a leg injury in the second half with 6:23 remaining in the Hokies' 76-72 loss vs. Virginia. He did not return ot the game.

"Took a spill," Young said. "He's getting better and better. He feels a lot better today than he did after the game. I may have been able to go back with him. I just thought, for his well-being, that that would not be wise. Looking ahead a little bit, it's a leg injury, and he's day-to-day. We'll see what tomorrow brings. But he's doing a lot better."

If Hansberry is unavailable, Tobi Lawal, Christian Gurdak and Antonio Dorn will anchor the frontcourt in his stead. Lawal logged 17 points and nine rebounds in his lone contest against Wake Forest on Feb. 21; he did not play in the Jan. 3 game, one of the contests he missed while recovering from an ankle injury that cost him an eventual total of nine games.

Jones' unavailability is not a surprise; it was confirmed on Feb. 23's ACC media availability that he will miss the remainder of the season due to what Young called a "foot injury".