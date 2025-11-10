Virginia Tech WBB Handles Loyola Maryland
Virginia Tech continued its 2025–26 season on a strong note Saturday afternoon, rolling past Loyola Maryland 64-48 at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies shook off a sluggish first quarter to take command in the second and never looked back, showing off depth and defensive grit in their second game of the season.
"I thought that today was a really good game for us," Head Coach Megan Duffy said postgame. "It's not going to be always as fluid and perfect as it was on opening night. And I think there's going to be a lot to take from this film. And I really talked to the team in the locker room just about falling in love with the process and trying to improve on some things maybe we didn't do quite so well this afternoon. But in every game, there's always going to be positives. There's always going to be big plays."
The first quarter was anything but smooth for Virginia Tech. Loyola Maryland came out firing, hitting seven of 12 shots and taking a 16-14 lead after the opening frame. The Hokies, meanwhile, struggled from the field and behind the arc, opening just 2-for-8 from three. But the momentum flipped in the second quarter, as Tech clamped down defensively and began to find a glimpse of rhythm offensively.
Behind the steady play of guard Carleigh Wenzel, who scored 18 points on 5-of-12 shooting, the Hokies outscored Loyola 20-10 in the second period, with that frame starting on a 14-0 Virginia Tech run.
"We made a couple adjustments and then," Duffy said. "I thought we had a hard time executing some of the adjustments. And so again, when you look back at it, you're like, 'Hey, how can I communicate better to them? How can they be connected within their five and in their huddles? Because we were trying to make a few adjustments off some of the things they decided to run."
Virginia Tech’s defense took over after the break, suffocating Loyola’s offense. The Greyhounds managed just six points in the third quarter, shooting a frigid 2-of-13 from the field and missing all four of their three-point attempts. Tech’s tandem of Mackenzie Nelson and Carys Baker made their presence known inside - Nelson collected 11 assists to go along with six points, while Baker finished with 17 points, six boards, and three steals in a stellar outing.
"I think my teammates did a really good job at finding me," Baker said. "In the second half, [Mackenzie Nelson] was doing a good job dumping it down. Obviously, we have really good guards like Carleigh and Mack, so when they penetrate, it just leaves a lot of people open."
Tech’s defensive rotations were sharp, closing out on shooters and cutting off driving lanes, leading to Loyola shooting just 26% overall. The Greyhounds didn’t hit a single three-pointer after halftime and went scoreless for nearly three minutes during a decisive third-quarter stretch.
The Hokies’ balanced attack carried them throughout the afternoon. In addition to Wenzel and Baker’s double-digit-point efforts, Kayl Petersen quietly turned in a strong performance with 10 points and 9 rebounds. The team shot 38% overall, improving as the game went along and closing out Loyola with an 18-point fourth quarter.
Off the bench, Samyha Suffren provided a spark in limited minutes. She contributed eight points, including several free throws in the closing minutes, and added a pair of steals. Mel Daley also chipped in seven points.
The Hokies lost the turnover battle, committing 16 compared to Loyola’s 15, but the Hokies turned those turnovers into 15 points. Tech’s ability to get stops and push the ball in transition helped open the floor in the second half.
While it wasn't anything pretty, the Hokies found a way to win a tough game where they didn't play well. They struggled offensively at times, especially when it came to getting to their spots and hitting good looks. The physicality of the Loyola program also appeared to catch them off guard, as they looked much better and more comfortable later on in the game when facing that physicality.
The Hokies will look to carry that momentum into their next matchup against Gardner-Webb. As they continue their early nonconference slate, they will be aiming to polish their perimeter shooting and offensive flow. If Saturday’s defensive showing is any indication, Virginia Tech’s ceiling this season could be high - built on the same toughness and balance that defined this game.