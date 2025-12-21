Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Women's Basketball vs. Radford

Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on Radford today at 12 p.m. ET; read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 11, Radford 9

The Hokies are 5-for-16; their shooting struggles from outside persist (1-for-5 from deep). They still lead by two, though.

Q1 3:00 | Virginia Tech 11, Radford 9

Radford is 1-for-10 inside the arc. The Highlanders are generating solid looks from the perimeter but they're being stifled inside the arc. The Hokies lead by two with three minutes left in the opening frame.

Q1 5:30 | Virginia Tech 9, Radford 9

Nine-all after 4:30. The Hokies have tallied a 2-1 assist-to-turnover rate. Not too shabby.

Q1 7:30 | Virginia Tech 5, Radford 5

Carys Baker from long range. Radford counters with a right-corner triple from Kirah Dandridge.

Q1 8:30 | Virginia Tech 2, Radford 2

Freelon was falling out-of-bounds but tried to save it. Tossed it over to Cate Carlson, though, for a turnover. That play resulted in a layup from Ellie Taylor to put the Highlanders on the board. Both teams are 1-for-3 to start.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 2, Radford 0

Freelon wins the tip for the Hokies; Daley gets the scoring kicked off with a jumper from the left wing.

Pre-Game:

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 0 - Kilah Freelon - Forward

- Kilah Freelon - Forward No. 1 - Carleigh Wenzel - Guard

- Carleigh Wenzel - Guard No. 3 - Mackenzie Nelson- Guard

- Mackenzie Nelson- Guard No. 10 - Carys Baker - Forward

- Carys Baker - Forward No. 21 - Mel Daley - Guard

