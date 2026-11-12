Virginia Tech WBB @ VCU Live Updates: Score and Analysis

RICHMOND — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on VCU at 6 p.m. ET for its first road game of the 2026-27 season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 4:59 | Virginia Tech 9, VCU 5

The Hokies are up four at the first-quarter MTO. Dimaro leads with eight points and four boards (three offensive), while VCU forward Ann Zachariah has three fouls.

Q1 5:30 | Virginia Tech 9, VCU 3

Speaking of Dimaro at the line, she just went 1-for-2 there. She's up to eight points (2-of-3 from field, 4-of-6 from FT) and has four boards, too.

Q1 5:39 | Virginia Tech 8, VCU 3

The Hokies lead by five after Dimaro cashed in two free throws. She has all but one of Virginia Tech's first eight points. VCU is 1-for-7.

Q1 6:36 | Virginia Tech 6, VCU 3

Dimaro went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and the Hokies lead by three.

Q1 6:46 | Virginia Tech 5, VCU 3

The Hokies re-took the lead on another Dimaro layup. She has four of Virginia Tech's first five points and is headed to the line. Of note: VCU's missed its last four field goals.

Q1 8:00 | Virginia Tech 3, VCU 3

VCU forward Nicole Torresani answered with a 3-pointer. Tie game after Suffren split her free throws at the charity stripe.

Q1 8:50 | Virginia Tech 2, VCU 0

First points of the game are a Dimaro layup off a missed VT jumper (Samyha Suffren).

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, VCU 0

Virginia Tech center Jessica Dimaro wins the tip, and we're underway in Siegel Center in Richmond. You can tune along on ESPN+.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel

- guard Carleigh Wenzel No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent

It's Virginia Tech's fourth straight game rolling with this starting five.