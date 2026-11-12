Virginia Tech WBB @ VCU Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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RICHMOND — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on VCU at 6 p.m. ET for its first road game of the 2026-27 season. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 4:59 | Virginia Tech 9, VCU 5
The Hokies are up four at the first-quarter MTO. Dimaro leads with eight points and four boards (three offensive), while VCU forward Ann Zachariah has three fouls.
Q1 5:30 | Virginia Tech 9, VCU 3
Speaking of Dimaro at the line, she just went 1-for-2 there. She's up to eight points (2-of-3 from field, 4-of-6 from FT) and has four boards, too.
Q1 5:39 | Virginia Tech 8, VCU 3
The Hokies lead by five after Dimaro cashed in two free throws. She has all but one of Virginia Tech's first eight points. VCU is 1-for-7.
Q1 6:36 | Virginia Tech 6, VCU 3
Dimaro went 1-for-2 at the stripe, and the Hokies lead by three.
Q1 6:46 | Virginia Tech 5, VCU 3
The Hokies re-took the lead on another Dimaro layup. She has four of Virginia Tech's first five points and is headed to the line. Of note: VCU's missed its last four field goals.
Q1 8:00 | Virginia Tech 3, VCU 3
VCU forward Nicole Torresani answered with a 3-pointer. Tie game after Suffren split her free throws at the charity stripe.
Q1 8:50 | Virginia Tech 2, VCU 0
First points of the game are a Dimaro layup off a missed VT jumper (Samyha Suffren).
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, VCU 0
Virginia Tech center Jessica Dimaro wins the tip, and we're underway in Siegel Center in Richmond. You can tune along on ESPN+.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel
- No. 2 - guard Leila Wells
- No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro
- No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren
- No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent
It's Virginia Tech's fourth straight game rolling with this starting five.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05