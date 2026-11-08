Virginia Tech WBB vs. James Madison Live Updates: Score and Analysis

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on James Madison tonight at 6 p.m. ET, looking to improve to 3-0 under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel

- guard Carleigh Wenzel No. 2 - guard Leila Wells

- guard Leila Wells No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro

- forward Jessica Dimaro No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren

- guard Samyha Suffren No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent

It's the third straight gamem that Virginia Tech's gone with this lineup.