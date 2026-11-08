Virginia Tech WBB vs. James Madison Live Updates: Score and Analysis
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball takes on James Madison tonight at 6 p.m. ET, looking to improve to 3-0 under third-year head coach Megan Duffy. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- No. 1 - guard Carleigh Wenzel
- No. 2 - guard Leila Wells
- No. 6 - forward Jessica Dimaro
- No. 12 - guard Samyha Suffren
- No. 30 - forward Aniya Trent
It's the third straight gamem that Virginia Tech's gone with this lineup.
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05