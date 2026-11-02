Virginia Tech WBB vs NC Central Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Tonight's Opener
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball opens its 2026-27 season against North Carolina Central tonight. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 END | Virginia Tech 32, NC Central 10
Five-point run ends the first frame. Eight Hokies have scored so far in this one, paced by Wenzel's eight points.
Q1 1:01 | Virginia Tech 29, NC Central 10
Arianna Harris-Mott making her collegiate debut. Wenzel got fouled at the 1:01 mark and made both free throws. She's 2-of-6, though she's made four of her six free throws for a team-high eight points.
Q1 1:12 | Virginia Tech 27, NC Central 8
Another and-one for Wenzel. Missed the free throw, though Hokies lead by 19.
Q1 2:00 | Virginia Tech 23, NC State Central 6
Virginia Tech's run came to end off a Eboni Clay jumper, but Hokies guard Kate Sears hit back with one of her own — her first points at the college level. She had 15 in the Hokies' preseason exhibition vs. Maryland.
Q1 2:50 | Virginia Tech 21, NC Central 4
The Hokies are up 17; Wenzel made the free throw. She's up to four points (1-5 FG).
Q1 2:54 | Virginia Tech 20, NC Central 4
Anderson scores again. After scoring on a layup with 5:19 to go, she potted one from beyond the arc. Then, Wenzel with the and-one.
Q1 3:53 | Virginia Tech 15, NC Central 4
Another turnover resulting in points. This time, it's one that led to a Leila Wells Eurostep.
Q1 4:32 | Virginia Tech 13, NC Central 4
Wenzel missed the first one, but knocked down the second. The Hokies now hold a nine-point lead.
Q1 4:32 | Virginia Tech 12, NC Central 4
Wenzel with the steal, fouled in transition. To the line she goes. She's 0-for-4 today.
Q1 4:59 | Virginia Tech 12, NC Central 4
She nailed it. Anderson then produced her first points off a drive and lay-in from the left side. The Hokies are up eight at the media timeout.
Q1 5:40 | Virginia Tech 9, NC Central 4
Suffren with a nice jab to get space for the basket and the foul on the left block. The Hokies are up by five with Suffren up for the free-throw attempt.
Q1 6:47 | Virginia Tech 7, NC Central 4
First three of the season comes from Leila Wells. The Hokies made just one of their first five shots, by the way.
Q1 7:54 | Virginia Tech 4, NC Central 2
Virginia Tech couldn't bank points on its first possession, but its next two resulted in Jessica Dimaro buckets. The Hokies lead.
Q1 START | NC Central 2, Virginia Tech 0
The Hokies missed three straight shots to open the game. Sloppy sequence where Victoria Morris came down with the rebound and subsequent lay-in the game's first points.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, NC Central 0
Virginia Tech wins the tip, and its 2026-27 season is underway.
Pre-Game Notes
The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:
- guard Carleigh Wenzel
- guard Leila Wells
- forward Jessica Dimaro
- guard Samyha Suffren
- forward Aniya Trent
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05