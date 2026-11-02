Virginia Tech WBB vs NC Central Live Updates: Score, Analysis and Highlights From Tonight's Opener

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech women's basketball opens its 2026-27 season against North Carolina Central tonight. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Q1 END | Virginia Tech 32, NC Central 10

Five-point run ends the first frame. Eight Hokies have scored so far in this one, paced by Wenzel's eight points.

Q1 1:01 | Virginia Tech 29, NC Central 10

Arianna Harris-Mott making her collegiate debut. Wenzel got fouled at the 1:01 mark and made both free throws. She's 2-of-6, though she's made four of her six free throws for a team-high eight points.

Q1 1:12 | Virginia Tech 27, NC Central 8

Another and-one for Wenzel. Missed the free throw, though Hokies lead by 19.

Q1 2:00 | Virginia Tech 23, NC State Central 6

Virginia Tech's run came to end off a Eboni Clay jumper, but Hokies guard Kate Sears hit back with one of her own — her first points at the college level. She had 15 in the Hokies' preseason exhibition vs. Maryland.

Q1 2:50 | Virginia Tech 21, NC Central 4

The Hokies are up 17; Wenzel made the free throw. She's up to four points (1-5 FG).

Q1 2:54 | Virginia Tech 20, NC Central 4

Anderson scores again. After scoring on a layup with 5:19 to go, she potted one from beyond the arc. Then, Wenzel with the and-one.

Q1 3:53 | Virginia Tech 15, NC Central 4

Another turnover resulting in points. This time, it's one that led to a Leila Wells Eurostep.

Q1 4:32 | Virginia Tech 13, NC Central 4

Wenzel missed the first one, but knocked down the second. The Hokies now hold a nine-point lead.

Q1 4:32 | Virginia Tech 12, NC Central 4

Wenzel with the steal, fouled in transition. To the line she goes. She's 0-for-4 today.

Q1 4:59 | Virginia Tech 12, NC Central 4

She nailed it. Anderson then produced her first points off a drive and lay-in from the left side. The Hokies are up eight at the media timeout.

Q1 5:40 | Virginia Tech 9, NC Central 4

Suffren with a nice jab to get space for the basket and the foul on the left block. The Hokies are up by five with Suffren up for the free-throw attempt.

Q1 6:47 | Virginia Tech 7, NC Central 4

First three of the season comes from Leila Wells. The Hokies made just one of their first five shots, by the way.

Q1 7:54 | Virginia Tech 4, NC Central 2

Virginia Tech couldn't bank points on its first possession, but its next two resulted in Jessica Dimaro buckets. The Hokies lead.

Q1 START | NC Central 2, Virginia Tech 0

The Hokies missed three straight shots to open the game. Sloppy sequence where Victoria Morris came down with the rebound and subsequent lay-in the game's first points.

Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, NC Central 0

Virginia Tech wins the tip, and its 2026-27 season is underway.

Pre-Game Notes

The Hokies' starting lineup is as follows:

guard Carleigh Wenzel

guard Leila Wells

forward Jessica Dimaro

guard Samyha Suffren

forward Aniya Trent