Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Unveils Full Non-Conference Schedule
Virginia Tech women’s basketball unveiled its full non-conference schedule this morning, featuring 12 matchups before ACC play begins. Nine of those contests will be held in Blacksburg and in total, 10 games will take place within the Commonwealth, including a first-ever trip to Harrisonburg, Va. on Nov. 23 to face in-state foe James Madison.
Here is the full list of contests (all times in ET):
November 4: vs. Towson (6 p.m.)
November 9: vs. Loyola (2 p.m.)
November 13: vs. Gardner-Webb (6 p.m.)
November 15: vs. Coastal Carolina (2 p.m.)
November 20: vs. Niagara (6 p.m.)
November 23: at James Madison (2 p.m.)
November 27: vs. BYU (Paradise Jam) (6:30 p.m.)
November 29: vs. Oregon State or Vanderbilt (Paradise Jam) (1 or 3:30 p.m.)
December 4: Florida (ACC/SEC Challenge) (To be determined)
December 10: vs. Presbyterian (6 p.m. ET)
December 14: vs. East Tennessee State (To be determined)
December 21: vs. Radford (12 p.m.)
The Paradise Jam event, held during Thanksgiving, will take place in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Virginia Tech will play either Oregon State or Vanderbilt in the second contest, depending on the results of the tournament. In addition, the Hokies' games against Coastal Carolina and Niagara are the first in program history against either squad.
According to the HokieSports press release, details for the ACC portion of the schedule have yet to be finalized. The Hokies’ 18-game conference slate, along with corresponding television designations and tip-off times, will be released at a later date, presumably in late August. That announcement will round out the full picture of Virginia Tech women's basketball's 2025-26 campaign, pairing its non-conference tune-ups with the rigors of ACC play.