What's Left Of Virginia Tech's Roster And How Does It Need To Add In The Portal?

Virginia Tech men's basketball has endured an exodus of outgoing players to the transfer portal this season. As of this morning, five scholarship players remain on the Hokies' roster, with center Solomon Davis (did not play in 2025-26), forward Sin'Cere Jones (11 games played in 2025-26) and guard Ben Hammond (Tech's leading scorer in ACC play this past season) yet to confirm whether they will return to Blacksburg. Virginia Tech went 19-13 this season, going 8-10 in conference play. The Hokies bowed out in the first round of the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest with a 95-89 loss, and they preemptively declined a bid to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), ending their season.

Here's a quick look at Virginia Tech's 2025-26 scholarship roster, with confirmed returnees in bold:

forward Amani Hansberry (Sr.)

guard Ben Hammond (Jr.)

guard Tyler Johnson (Jr.)

forward Sin'Cere Jones (So.)

center Solomon Davis (r-Fr.)

Just two players remain on the roster that contested more than 55% of the season for Virginia Tech. Johnson played in 17 games of the season, missing the first 15 games of ACC play with a lower-body injury.

As of now, Hansberry and Johnson return as the current pillars of a Virginia Tech unit that will need to rebuild heavily through the transfer portal for the second straight year. The main difference this season, however, is that the output will presumably be of a lower caliber.

As things stand, Virginia Tech would likely run a five-man front of Hammond-Johnson-Jones-Hansberry-Davis. Given Davis' non-experience at the collegiate level, finding a high-floor, low-ceiling quality starter at the five-spot is a need for Virginia Tech this offseason.

In the frontcourt, Virginia Tech lost forward Tobi Lawal to graduation, while center Christian Gurdak, who totaled 17 points and 19 rebounds against UVa. on Dec. 31, entered the transfer portal. The Hokies will also need to keep their eye towards the future when looking at their bigs.

Hansberry has one year of eligibility left, barring a redshirt, and will likely exhaust that eligibility after this coming season. Though Davis is a redshirt freshman, he hasn't played in college basketball yet, making a proven center — or one as close to that designation as possible — a necessity.

Moreover, for Virginia Tech, its woes extend the other way. Due to the loss of Jaden Schutt (transfer portal) and Jailen Bedford (exhausted eligibility), the Hokies are now in need of a starting two-guard to pair alongside Hammond to shift Johnson to his more natural small forward positioning.

The three-spot is a smaller concern for Virginia Tech if it can manage the two-guard spot, keep Hammond and if Johnson stays healthy. Johnson played in all 32 games his freshman season, so his health being a non-concern appears to be a reasonable proposition. The key that unlocks meaningful success for the Hokies now is the retention of Hammond. Should Virginia Tech do so, it is set at the one and the four/five (depending on how its frontcourt acquisitions from the portal pan out).