Where Does Virginia Tech Men's Hoops Land In The Latest ESPN Bracketology?

Virginia Tech men's basketball sits at 2-2 in the ACC after a quartet of ACC contests, and it boasts a 13-4 overall record, featuring wins over George Mason, South Carolina and then-No. 21 Virginia. So, where do the Hokies rank today as things stand?

this part 📸🔥 pic.twitter.com/wpwHIyz025 — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) January 10, 2026

Interestingly, as of the afternoon of Jan. 12, both the men's and women's teams for Virginia Tech rank in the exact same spot: No. 73, five spots outside the 68-team field and the first team designated in the "Next Four Out" category. Of the teams designated as being on the bubble for men's hoops — there are 16, split into four categories: "Last Four Byes" (skip the First Four), "Last Four In", "First Four Out" and "Next Four Out" — four are ACC squads.

Those four schools are Miami (Last Four Byes), NC State (Last Four Byes), Virginia Tech (Next Four Out) and Stanford (Next Four Out), which sits two spots behind the Hokies. The Cardinal defeated the Hokies, 69-68, on Jan. 7, rallying from 12 points by outscoring Tech 14-1 in the final 2:18 to secure a shocking comeback victory in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech bounced back by defeating California, one of the ACC's numerous schools not listed as being on the bubble, but still "in consideration" at No. 83 on bracketologist Joe Lunardi's seed list on the morning of Jan. 10. Down 11, the Hokies secured a narrow three-point win over the Golden Bears to boost their tournament case.

Virginia Tech will play the other two ACC schools on the bubble in February, both of which will be on the roa. Virginia Tech will take on NC State in Raleigh, North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 1:30 p.m. ET (TV: The CW Network), while its clash with Miami comes in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. ET (TV: ACC Network).

The Hokies also have important tests against Notre Dame (home, Jan. 17), Syracuse (road, Jan. 21) and Georgia Tech (home, Jan. 27) this month, where it will need to take care of business and win games expected to be tight.

In total, the ACC has eight teams currently in the 68-team field, tied for third in the nation conference-wise. That total is tied with the Big 12 (eight) and is behind the Big Ten (10) and the SEC (nine).

Virginia Tech's next clash comes against No. 24 SMU in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be carried on ESPNU.

