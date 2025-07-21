Who Is Izaiah Pasha? Meet the New Virginia Tech Guard
Izaiah Pasha, a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard, was the second transfer that Virginia Tech landed in the offseason, adding flexibility to the bench with the addition of a multi-tool backcourt threat.
"We are thrilled to welcome Izaiah and his family into our men's basketball program," Young said in the team's announcement. "He will make an immediate impact on both ends of the floor for us. Izaiah has great positional size, versatility, and explosiveness. As good as he is on the court, he's even more impressive off the court. Izaiah is an outstanding young man, and quite simply is a terrific fit for us."
To acclimate himself to the next level of basketball, Pasha, a three-star high school recruit on 247 Sports' list, reclassified to the Class of 2023 and spent his senior season at St. Thomas More School in Oakdale, Connecticut.
During his only year with St. Thomas, Pasha earned All-Philadelphia Catholic League First Team honors. While he ranked fifth overall in the Philadelphia Catholic League scoring, he would always boast a full box score — averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game.
After Pasha's impressive senior season, he committed to Delaware in April 2024 after initially being committed to Iona. While starting in 33 of the Blue Hens' 34 contests, Pasha earned the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Year award with his superb first season in the NCAA.
At Delaware, Pasha averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists per game while shooting 51.7% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc. While Delaware had a subpar season, finishing 16-20 overall and 5-13 in CAA action, Pasha led the 12-seeded Blue Hens on a five-game CAA Tournament surge, culminating in a finals appearance. His efforts helped Delaware make history; the team was the first-ever 12 seed to make the CAA Tournament finals.
Over the five-game stretch, Pasha averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.8 assists, as well as a block and steal per contest. That season, he earned CAA All-Tournament team honors.
Delaware came up just short in capturing tournament glory in a devastating 76-72 loss to UNC Wilmington. That title game was arguably Pasha's best in the blue and yellow all season; the guard talied 21 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the loss.
Pasha entered the portal as a four-star transfer on the radars of many highly regarded programs. His top 10 included many past national champions — Villanova, Louisville, and Michigan, but the talented guard decided to join the Young program in Blacksburg.
Tech, while under the guidance of Young, had landed a previous Delaware transfer that was a contributing factor in the maroon and orange: Justyn Mutts.
Pasha was listed at 6-foot-3 during his tenure with the Blue Hens, and according to his Virginia Tech player page, he now sits at 6-foot-5. He was already a physical threat and a stellar finisher at the rim; this could only increase his game and allow him to become more dominant than the tenure with Delaware.
With three years of eligibility remaining, it's uncertain where Pasha will slot into the depth chart for his sophomore campaign. No matter where it will be, his addition to the Hokies alongside other valuable transfers will make them a contender in the ACC this season.