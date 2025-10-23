Women's Basketball Alum Elizabeth Kitley to Serve As Assistant to Head Coach
Today, Virginia Tech women's basketball head coach Megan Duffy announced the addition of former center Elizabeth Kitley to her staff. Kitley, a three-time ACC Player of the Year, will serve as an assistant to the head coach in external operations.
According to the team's release, Kitley will work with Duffy and general manager Stephen Fishler on community outreach, raising funds and navigating the world of name, image and likeness (NIL).
“We are thrilled to welcome Virginia Tech legend Liz Kitley to our staff,” Duffy said in the team's release. “Liz is one of the most recognizable faces in the region. While we are so proud of her illustrious playing career, we now get to feel her presence in our community outreach, donor and NIL efforts. She will serve as a tremendous role model for our student-athletes on and off the court. We’re excited to have her back to help the Hokies, while she also prepares for the next steps with professional basketball.”
Kitley’s stint with the Las Vegas Aces, who drafted her 24th in the 2024 WNBA Draft, was brief, spanning 12 games before she was waived in June. During that stretch, her most notable performance came on May 5 against the Seattle Storm, when she tallied 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocks. After parting ways with Las Vegas, Kitley joined the Valkyries in September, appearing on the roster for two games but not seeing any on-court action.
Kitley will take on a multifaceted role with Virginia Tech, serving as both a mentor and media contributor while continuing to pursue her professional playing career. Off the court, she’ll help current student-athletes navigate the evolving NIL landscape, offering guidance on building the current players' personal brands.
Kitley — who spent time with both the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries in her first professional season — will also remain connected to the sport through broadcasting, while working towards a return to the hardwood. She’s set to join Virginia Tech’s radio and television coverage for several home games, splitting duties between the Virginia Tech Sports Network alongside Evan Hughes and appearances on the ACC Network.
During her playing career with Virginia Tech, Kitley was a three-time All-American, making the second team in both 2023 and 2024. Kitley also won the ACC Player of the Year three straight seasons, spanning from the 2021-22 season to the 2023-24 campaign. Kitley was named to the All-ACC First Team each year from 2021 to 2024.
Kitley's No. 33 jersey is one of only two jerseys retired by the women's basketball team, alongside Renee Dennis' No. 44. Players can still wear the number due to Tech's policy of retiring jerseys, which was instituted in 2002. While the jersey itself is retired, the number is not.