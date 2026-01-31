Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 31

The Duke Blue Devils remain undefeated in ACC action after cruising past Louisville by a score of 83-52 on Monday. Now, they hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies, who are 5-4 in conference action.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's matinee matchup.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Duke -11.5 (-102)

Virginia Tech +11.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Duke -780

Virginia Tech +530

Total

OVER 147.5 (-110)

UNDER 147.5 (-110)

Duke vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 31

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Duke Record: 19-1 (8-0 in ACC)

Virginia Tech Record: 16-6 (5-4 in ACC)

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Duke is 5-1 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Duke's last six games

Duke has won nine straight road games

Duke has won 18 straight games vs. ACC opponents

Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eigth home games vs. Duke

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer continues to prove he's the best player in the country and the rightful favorite to win the Wooden Award. He's leading the Blue Devils in points per game (23.5), rebounds (9.9), assists (4.1), and steals (1.8). If any team wants any chance of hanging with Duke, let alone beating them, finding a way to slow down Boozer is paramount.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick

There's one key metric that makes me lean toward Virginia Tech covering this number. The Hokies have one of the of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball, ranking 19th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. That's going to prove pivotal against a Duke team that ranks inside the top 60 in three-point shot rate.

Virginia Tech also does a great job of playing disciplined basketball, ranking 42nd in the country in effective possession ratio, which is huge when it comes to being able to cover as double-digit underdogs.

I'll take the points with Virginia Tech in this ACC duel on Saturday afternoon.

