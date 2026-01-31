Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Jan. 31
In this story:
The Duke Blue Devils remain undefeated in ACC action after cruising past Louisville by a score of 83-52 on Monday. Now, they hit the road to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies, who are 5-4 in conference action.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturday's matinee matchup.
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Duke -11.5 (-102)
- Virginia Tech +11.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Duke -780
- Virginia Tech +530
Total
- OVER 147.5 (-110)
- UNDER 147.5 (-110)
Duke vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 31
- Game Time: Noon ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Duke Record: 19-1 (8-0 in ACC)
- Virginia Tech Record: 16-6 (5-4 in ACC)
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- Duke is 5-1 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 4-2 in Duke's last six games
- Duke has won nine straight road games
- Duke has won 18 straight games vs. ACC opponents
- Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- Virginia Tech is 6-2 ATS in its last eigth home games vs. Duke
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Key Player to Watch
- Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils
Cameron Boozer continues to prove he's the best player in the country and the rightful favorite to win the Wooden Award. He's leading the Blue Devils in points per game (23.5), rebounds (9.9), assists (4.1), and steals (1.8). If any team wants any chance of hanging with Duke, let alone beating them, finding a way to slow down Boozer is paramount.
Duke vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick
There's one key metric that makes me lean toward Virginia Tech covering this number. The Hokies have one of the of the best perimeter defenses in college basketball, ranking 19th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. That's going to prove pivotal against a Duke team that ranks inside the top 60 in three-point shot rate.
Virginia Tech also does a great job of playing disciplined basketball, ranking 42nd in the country in effective possession ratio, which is huge when it comes to being able to cover as double-digit underdogs.
I'll take the points with Virginia Tech in this ACC duel on Saturday afternoon.
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets