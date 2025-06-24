Bhayshul Tuten Inks Rookie Contract With Jacksonville Jaguars
Former star Virginia Tech running back Bhayshul Tuten has signed his rookie contract, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Tuten was a fan favorite at Virginia Tech with his shifty movement and lung-busting speed, so it is no surprise to see new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen be high on Tuten.
The New Jersey native started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two years. He had 1,578 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns at NC A&T. His efficiency was what drew in running backs coach Elijah Brooks. Tuten totaled 2,342 scrimmage yards, 29 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry during his tenure as a Hokie.
That's not all. Tuten broke the Virginia Tech single-game record for rushing yards (266) and recorded six games with over 100 yards on the ground. The speedy running back was twice named to All-ACC teams during his tenure at Tech.
He was a bright spot on an inconsistent Hokies offense. Before injury disrupted his season late in the year, Tuten was on pace to finish among the top names in college football. The numbers he put up last year without eclipsing 200 carries raised plenty of eyebrows.
After being drafted, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry released this statement about the running back
“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”
Dan Schneier of CBS Sports compared Tuten to Miami Dolphin De'Von Achane.
"Tuten and Achane both clocked a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at their respective combines, and they are every bit as fast in the open field on tape. Unlike Achane, Tuten has a thicker lower half and weighs 15-plus pounds more than Achane did entering the NFL. Achane was a more developed receiver, and didn't have the ball security concerns, but both backs share the ability to hit one cut and explode. They racked up explosive run plays and performed at a high level in all four facets of what is asked of an outside zone runner -- including reversing field against the grain. If Tuten can sure up his fumbling concerns and develop as a receiver, he can have a similar impact in fantasy leagues if he joins the right offensive system."
Tuten reminded the world of his talent when he exploded during the NFL Combine. Tuten totaled an insane 4.32 time in the 40. Tuten topped all running backs from this year's combine with his 4.32. In second place came Texas running back Jaydon Blue, who marked a 4.38.
To make things even better, earlier that day, Tuten led all running backs in the vertical jump with a 40.50" mark, which once again led all running backs for the whole combine.