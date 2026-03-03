What Would A 2-0 Week Do For Virginia Tech's NCAA Tournament Hopes?

The answer to my headline? It is pivotal and a game-changer for Virginia Tech. The Hokies likely need a 2-0 week, anyway, to extend their at-large NCAA Tournament aspirations.

Save for Notre Dame, all 15 of Virginia Tech's other games in league play have been rock fights. The Hokies' last two games — Boston College (March 3) and No. 11 Virginia (March 7) — likely present the same daunting task.

Virginia Tech (18-11, 7-9 ACC) is not favored to make the NCAA Tournament. If things go according to chalk, the Hokies will presumably be left out in the cold, shuttered from March Madness for the fourth consecutive season.

And with the resume weight of the ACC Tournament uncertain, Virginia Tech needs to do everything in its power this week to control its own destiny. With Syracuse now shifting outside the top-75 in the NET rankings, the Hokies are now down a Quadrant 1 victory that they originally possessed.

Add on to that the missed opportunities that the Hokies have squandered throughout the season, and the throughline becomes clear: Virginia Tech must win against Boston College tomorrow to protect its resume, while the Hokies' clash with the Cavaliers comes as their last regular-season chance to enhance the resume.

As I just alluded to, Virginia Tech cannot rely on the ACC Tournament for its at-large hopes, due to a) the variability of the tournament itself and b) historical precendence.

Even though football doesn't offer an apples-to-oranges comparison, it is still a measuring point to look at. When Clemson and SMU faced off in 2024, the Mustangs lost, yet were not eliminated from the 12-team College Football Playoff field. Though football and basketball are different in a myriad of ways, the thought process is one that's conceivable to wrap one's head around: Playing extra games should not hurt an opponent, so why should it benefit them (unless you win the whole thing)?

Historical precedence leans the same way: Even though Virginia Tech won the ACC Tournament in 2022 and received an automatic bid, their shifting relative to the bubble was minimal.

The Hokies going 2-0 this weekend is critical. A victory would grant Virginia Tech its third Quadrant 1 win of the season, and potentially move up to four if Syracuse can work its way back up into the top 75. The Orange currently sit at No. 79 in the NET rankings.

Moreover, Virginia Tech's contest against Boston College carries an added layer of importance due to the nature of the Eagles. Boston College is in the lower echelon of the ACC, rendering tomorrow's contest as more of a "can't-lose" rather than any sort of boost to Virginia Tech's resume.

Even if the Hokies were to beat Boston College by 20, little will be gained on the predictive metrics. As an example, KenPom currently projects a 13-point win for Virginia Tech, giving the Hokies an 87% win probability and a 75-62 final score projection. ESPNBET currently lists Virginia Tech as a 12.5-point favorite.

Virginia Tech's next contest is against Boston College tomorrow at 9 p.m. ET, with the contest set to be carried on ESPNU.