CBS Sports Names Top Impact Transfer For Virginia Tech Football This Season
Virginia Tech brought in one of the largest transfer classes in the ACC this offseason in an effort to replenish several areas on the roster. One of the biggest needs was the defensive line and the pass rush. Last season, Virginia Tech had one of the top pass rushes in the ACC, with Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles leading the way for the Hokies. Both of those guys are now in the NFL and some of the players Brent Pry and Virginia Tech were hoping to replace them left in the portal. So, Virginia Tech went to the portal to grab some talent and one of the best players that they landed was Texas State defensive end Ben Bell.
While Bell is just one of 30+ transfers coming to Blacksburg, could he have the biggest impact? CBS Sports analyst Will Backus named the biggest impact transfer for every ACC team and said Bell will be a player to watch for Virginia Tech:
"Bell consistently graded out as one of the best pass rushers in the Group of Five at Texas State. He only played in four games before sustaining a season-ending injury last year but still managed six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and six quarterback pressures in that short span."
Bell started his career at Louisiana Tech before transferring over to Texas State. For his career, he has totaled 126 tackles and 19 sacks, with his season-high in sacks coming in 2023 when he totaled 10. According to Pro Football Focus, Bell played 206 snaps this past season and finished with an 80.8 grade, the third highest on the defense. What is notable is that he finished with a 91.1 pass-rushing grade. In 2023, Bell finished with a 90.9 grade in over 500 snaps and an even better 93.0 pass-rushing grade. In 2022, Bell received a 71.2 grade from PFF in 272 snaps, including an 83.9 pass-rushing grade. The Hokies are getting themselves a seasoned pass rusher who should be an impact player for the defense next season and he fills a massive need.