Vegas Releases Interesting Betting Odds for Virginia Tech to Win the ACC

Spring football began this past week for Virginia Tech and James Franklin and it is the start of one of the most highly anticipated seasons in recent memory in Blacksburg.

It has been a whirlwind for Virginia Tech since they hired Franklin to take over the program. Franklin had to get to work quickly to uplift a recruiting class that ranked outside of the top 100 and get it into the top 25, the best high school class in years. Then, Franklin was hard at work to fill the remaining areas in the transfer portal and he finished with one of the best classes in the ACC, getting several former Penn State recruits and standouts to follow him to Blacksburg, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

ACC Odds

Since Franklin was hired, Virginia Tech has been pegged as a potential dark horse in the ACC this season. The latest odds released from Fanduel Sportsbook reflect that that might just be a reality for the Hokies.

The first odds to win the ACC were released yesterday and Virginia Tech has the 7th-best odds to win the ACC at +2200.

Here is how the rest of the conference looks at this point in spring:

1. Miami: -135

2. SMU: +700

3. Louisville: +1100

4. Clemson: +1600

5. Pittsburgh: +1700

6. Virginia: +1700

7. Virginia Tech: +2200

8. NC State: +2700

9. Cal: +2700

10. Georgia Tech: +3300

11. Florida State: +3500

12. Duke: +7000

13. Wake Forest: +7500

14. Syracuse: +10000

15. North Carolina: +12500

16. Stanford: +25000

17. Boston College: +30000

What does this mean?

These feel like the proper odds for Virginia Tech. They are going to see a huge upgrade when it comes to coaching from the staff that Franklin put together (including former Hokies head coach Brent Pry) and they are going to be a more talented team than last season.

But can they win the ACC?

As you can see by the odds, there is a perceived gap between Miami and the rest of the ACC. The Hurrcicanes are coming off a national championship appearance and have pulled in the ACC's top recruiting and transfer portal class for four straight seasons. Miami has been susceptiple to losing games they shouldn't in the ACC, but they are the favorite heading into 2026.

Virginia Tech's schedule is interesting. They have tough road games at Miami, Clemson, Cal and SMU as well as home games against Virginia and Georgia Tech. It is not the ACC's easiest schedule, but if things come together, Virginia Tech could find their way to get to Charlotte.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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