ESPN Previews Virginia Tech football as Spring approaches
Brent Pry is in need of a strong fourth year. After a meek Year 1, which saw Tech finish 3-8 under the first-time head coach, there was a much-improved second year, which saw the Hokies finish 7-6, claiming bowl eligibility for the first time under Pry and leaving fans with varying expectations for last season.
However, following a disappointing 6-7 season, there has been massive restructuring around the program. Star talent like running back Bhayshul Tuten, cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane, offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin, wide receivers Jaylin Lane and Da’Quan Felton, and even the linebacker corps took a hit with Keli Lawson all departing from the program, with many more following suit either through the transfer portal or en route to the NFL draft.
Pry further shuffled his coaching staff, enlisting a new defensive coordinator in Sam Siefkes, an offensive coordinator in Phillip Montgomery, an offensive line coach in Matt Moore, and a new strength and conditioning coach in Jarret Ferguson, with further changes expected.
Early Tuesday morning, ESPN’s Andrea Adelson and David Hale previewed all 17 football programs across the ACC leaving room for doubt over the Hokies.
Hale and Adelson pointed out concern over Bhayshul Tuten’s departure from the running back room, as they labeled transfers Terion Stewart (Bowling Green), Braydon Bennett (Coastal Carolina) and Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri State) as replacements in their “position of intrigue” category.
The pair also named Wake Forest transfer wide receiver Donavan Greene as their “player to watch.” Greene will be in his fifth year as a Hokie, totaling 56.2 yards per game and reeling in 13 touchdowns thus far this year. Hale and Adelson discussed the youth that is spread across this Tech wide receiver corps, citing Greene as bringing “much-needed experience and a veteran presence to the young, unproven Virginia Tech receiver group.”
With Tech expecting Tennessee native Ayden Greene to become its No. 1 wide receiver as a true junior next season, Donavan Greene will be a necessity. Greene (Ayden) marked 268 yards on 19 catches last season, which includes a 115-yard bowl performance against Minnesota in the Hokies' 24-10 loss to the Gophers.
As spring practice rolls around, there are more questions than answers about this Tech squad, which will once again have to rely on a core of transfers to shape the program back into its winning ways.
