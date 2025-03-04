2025 Virginia Tech Football Offseason Outlook- Offensive Line
When looking at the current offensive front for the Virginia Tech Hokies, there is reasonable hope for the future—not just because of new offensive line coach Matt Moore, but also because of the talent he brings with him to Southwest Virginia.
Moore has plied his trade across the college football landscape. He started as an offensive line coach at Troy and held the same position through stints at Texas Tech, Middle Tennessee State, Louisiana Tech and, eventually, West Virginia after a second stint at Troy. During his time at West Virginia and Louisiana Tech, Moore served as an assistant head coach. While at West Virginia and Troy, he held offensive coordinator roles in varying capacities.
As offensive line coach in Morgantown, Moore excelled in developing some of the nation's top fronts. According to the Virginia Tech athletics website, "While in Morgantown, Moore tutored offensive tackle Wyatt Milum, a 2024 consensus All-American, along with offensive tackle Zach Frazier, a two-time All-American (2021, 2023) and Colton McKivitz, who earned 2019 All-American honors."
Luckily for Hokies fans, Moore did not leave all that talent in Morgantown, as he pipped Tomas Rimac, Kyle Altuner and Lucas Austin to Blacksburg.
Rimac was named to The Athletic Freshman All-America First Team in 2022 after playing 430 snaps over the last five games of his freshman year.
"He's played a lot of ball, so he knows what it looks like, you know what I mean? And that was a key to me," Moore said. "And I thought that was really important to have somebody to set that standard—to go, look, look how he's doing. And that's, you know, he decided to come here, which I was really, really excited about."
Moore echoed similar sentiments about both Altuner and Austin. During his introductory press conference at Virginia Tech, much of the discussion focused on how the offensive line will take shape, so keep an eye on how it develops as spring practice rolls around.
It’s not all good news for the Hokies when it comes to the transfer portal. Former linemen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore transferred to SEC schools Auburn and LSU, respectively. Former lineman Gunner Givens committed to fellow SEC school, Vanderbilt, while Lance Williams moved to Appalachian State and Griffin Duggan transferred to Old Dominion.
While there are still question marks about how this line will sync up by the time the Hokies take on South Carolina in August, Moore emphasized the keys to succeeding in his system.
"It's all about communication. It's so important to have a center. My center is basically my quarterback. He comes up every time, and he's going to instruct everybody on what they're seeing, right? So he's going to tell you, 'This is what you're looking at, and this is how we're going to block it,'" Moore said. "And then it's fundamentals—footwork, staying square, low pads and straining. And that's really, in a very simple nutshell, it. If you can get somebody that's going to lead, somebody that's going to communicate with the rest of the guys, and then you can teach them to play with good footwork, low pads, good base and strain, you can put together a good line."
With spring practice finally underway, this Hokies offensive front looks to be the cornerstone of what fans hope is a much-improved offense compared to the malaise that plagued Virginia Tech during its 6-7 season last year.
