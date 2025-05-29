First EA Sports College Football 26 Trailer showcases Enter Sandman and Virginia Tech
When last year's long anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 came out in the middle of July, one thing was missing, Metallica's "Enter Sandman." The song has been known for 25 years to be the anthem of the VIrignia Tech Hokies as for each home game since 2000 those donning the maroon and orange have marched out to the song.
For Virginia Tech fans and football fans alike, this morning brings good news, because thanks to confirmation by Virginia Tech Athletics, it is here.
Just to add even more confirmation to the fact that Metallica are in College Football 25, the official EA Sports College Football account on X posted a full video on its account with the anthem in the background.
In a recent ranking from 247Sports Grant Hughes, Virginia Tech, and its playing of Metallica's Enter Sandman was the top gameday tradition in college football:
"Since 2000, Virginia Tech has used the Metallica song "Enter Sandman" as its entrance theme at home games. The custom started when the stadium installed a new scoreboard, and the team debated between using Guns 'N' Roses' "Welcome to the Jungle" and the Alan Parsons Project's "Sirius" before settling on this famed tune. "Enter Sandman" is now "the unofficial theme of the Virginia Tech athletic department" and electrifies the atmosphere in Lane Stadium every year."
At last year's ACC media day kick, Hokies head coach Brent Pry talked about coming out of the tunnel to Enter Sandman and why Virginia Tech has the best gameday atmosphere in the country:
"I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills. It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. So we're very fortunate that way." Coach Pry goes on to say: " I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try to make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."
EA Sports College Football 26 is set to release on July 7th this year, and rest assured, the first thing every Hokie fan will be doing is queuing up a game at Lane Stadium to see the "Enter Sandman" take center stage.