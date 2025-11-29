A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football for Its Week 14 Clash with No. 17 Virginia Today
For the final time in 2025, it's game day for Virginia Tech football. Ahead of the Hokies' clash with the Cavaliers, here's how you can watch the event.
Event Info:
Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Scott Stadium (Charlottesville, Va.)
TV: ESPN
Play-by-Play: Mike Monaco
Analyst: Kirk Morrison
Sidelines: Dawn Davenport
Mobile App: ESPN
Online: espn.com/watch
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sidelines: Zach Mackey
In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Today's game day notes:
For the Hokies (3-8, 2-5 ACC), the season has been a disappointment, making this game a final chance to salvage pride and play the role of spoiler. For Virginia (9-2, 6-1 ACC), ranked No. 17 in the AP poll, the game is a make-or-break moment in their pursuit of the ACC Championship and a potential College Football Playoff berth.
The Cavaliers need a win to secure their spot in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Dec. 6. A loss, while not mathematically eliminating them, would complicate matters and leave Virginia’s playoff hopes dependent on other results. With six teams vying for the two coveted spots, Virginia cannot afford a slip-up in what’s shaping up to be their best season in years.
Though the Hokies’ season has already been decided, following the mid-season firing of head coach Brent Pry and the promotion of Philip Montgomery to interim head coach, Virginia Tech has a rare opportunity to play spoiler. If the Hokies can shut down UVA’s offense, particularly its groun game, they could derail their rivals' championship aspirations.
The strength of Virginia Tech’s offense has been its ground game, and that will be critical in tonight's matchup. Running back Marcellous Hawkins has been solid all season, and freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr. has flashed big-play potential. Overton, who tore his ACL last year, returned to action recently and has averaged 9.9 yards per carry, including a 38-yard touchdown against Miami.
Defensively, Virginia Tech will need to continue its strong play against the run. Last week, they limited Miami to just 83 yards on 30 carries (2.8 yards per rush). Stopping UVA’s rushing attack will force Virginia to rely more heavily on quarterback Chandler Morris, who has been effective but could be vulnerable under pressure. Morris has 18 total touchdowns this season and seven interceptions.
The Cavaliers will be without standout linebacker Kam Robinson, who is out for the season with an ACL tear. This could weaken their defense, particularly against the Hokies' running backs. On the other side, Virginia Tech is uncertain about the availability of Hawkins and receiver Ayden Greene, both of whom were listed as "questionable" in recent injury reports.
Tonight’s game will also be the final one for Montgomery as the Hokies’ interim head coach. Montgomery, who took over after Pry’s firing, has been praised for keeping the team focused amid a tough season. While Virginia Tech’s future is uncertain with new head coach James Franklin likely to bring in new coordinators, Montgomery has expressed interest in continuing his head coaching career elsewhere.
For Virginia Tech, this game represents a final chance to finish the season strong and perhaps spoil Virginia's dream season.