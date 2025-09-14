10 Potential Candidates to Replace Brent Pry As Virginia Tech's Next Head Coach
With Brent Pry now having been officially fired from his head coaching role at Virginia Tech, here's ten candidates who could be the one to replace him.
In-House
Philip Montgomery - Current Interim Head Coach
Montgomery is the only one of the three with head coaching experience beyond the interim position, which he will now occupy for Virginia Tech moving forward this year. Montgomery served as the head coach for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane from 2015 to 2022, compiling a 43-53 record in his time as a head coach (44.7%). He also served as an offensive coordinator at Baylor, being the co-offensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011 and the sole offensive coordinator from 2012 to 2014. During that time, he helped mentor Heisman winner Robert Griffin III.
J.C. Price
Price has served as a head coach for the Hokies before, taking over in an interim capacity to close out the 2021 campaign when Justin Fuente parted ways with the program before the end of that season.
Simply put, his elevation would be moreso down to experience within the school itself and having more tenure in Blacksburg than either Sam Siefkes or Philip Montgomery.
Sam Siefkes
Young, sharp, and defensively grounded, Siefkes could evoke the forward-thinking energy Virginia Tech desperately needs, though the effectiveness of his defensive schemes is not apparent yet.
He’s still unproven as a head coach, with his resume entirely built on coordinator and assistant roles rather than outright program leadership. Handing the keys to a young coach could backfire if the learning curve proves too steep for a rebuilding Virginia Tech.
Outside Virginia Tech
Alex Golesh - USF
Alex Golesh could be an appealing hire for Virginia Tech thanks to his offensive flexibility and proven ability to modernize an attack. At South Florida, he’s showcased creativity and adaptability, qualities the Hokies have lacked. But would Golesh leave Tampa to head to Blacksburg? In my opinion, this would be a potential hire that would require a plethora of cash.
Billy Napier - Florida
Any pursuit of Billy Napier hinges on his future at Florida. His tenure with the Gators (1-2) has been turbulent, and whether he survives beyond this season remains uncertain. Should a dismissal occur, Napier would immediately surface as one of Virginia Tech’s top external candidates, bringing SEC experience, proven recruiting chops, and a track record of building competitive rosters. While his time in Gainesville has been rocky, the chance to reset in Blacksburg could be mutually beneficial.
Michael Vick - Norfolk State
Vick’s name inevitably surfaces in any Virginia Tech coaching discussion, given his legendary status in Blacksburg. His presence alone would energize the fan base and recruiting efforts. However, while his football knowledge is unquestioned, Vick’s lack of coaching experience makes him a highly sentimental, but ultimately risky, candidate.
Jon Gruden - N/A
Gruden brings name recognition and decades of coaching pedigree, from a Super Bowl title with Tampa Bay to years guiding NFL offenses. His charisma and tactical mind could inject credibility into Virginia Tech’s program, but questions about whether he can still adapt to college football linger.
Shane Beamer - South Carolina
This move is not a purely sentimental one; Virginia Tech bringing Beamer back into the Blacksburg fold would represent a steal from the Gamecocks. However, Beamer has repeatedly stated that he wants to extend his legacy beyond being his father's son. Doing so requires forging his own path at South Carolina, where he has worked to build an identity separate from Frank Beamer’s shadow. Until he signals otherwise, a return to Virginia Tech feels unlikely, more of a dream for Hokies fans than a realistic outcome in the near future.
Ryan Silverfield - Memphis
Yes, it’s another hire from Memphis. However, Silverfield has gone 24-5 since the 2023 season started, proving his ability to win consistently and manage a program effectively. His teams have been disciplined, offensively sharp, and competitive against quality opponents. For Virginia Tech, he represents a pragmatic option — someone outside the ACC footprint who could bring fresh energy while still offering stability and a relatively light contract.
Clark Lea - Vanderbilt
Over the past two, years Lea has quickly earned a reputation as a defensive mastermind, building disciplined, aggressive units at both Vanderbilt as a head coach and Notre Dame as a defensive coordinator. His attention to player development skills make him an intriguing candidate for Virginia Tech, offering the potential to reshape the Hokies’ identity on defense, which has long been the program's calling card.