Virginia Tech football is just under six months away from the start of its 2026 campaign, which brings a a new layer of hope. Last year's Hokies went 3-9 and captured only two ACC wins, coming over NC State (23-21) and California (42-34, 3OT).

Made it look TOO easy 😦#LetsGoHokies pic.twitter.com/HwgBnLWHTk — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) March 3, 2026

This year, Virginia Tech is steered by head coach James Franklin, new offensive coordinator Ty Howle and former head coach-turned-coordinator Brent Pry. The Hokies welcome a plethora of new additions across each and every position group, including under center.

All five quarterbacks on Virginia Tech's roster have three or more years of eligibility all except redshirt sophomore Ethan Grunkemeyer possess the full four years of eligibility remaining.

Ahead of the 2026 season, ESPN's Billy Tucker spotlighted what he thought was the most important newcomer for each ACC school.

Tucker named Grunkemeyer as his most important Hokies newcomer:

Here's what Tucker had to say on why Grunkemeyer was named the most important:

"Every rebuild starts with stabilizing the quarterback position. James Franklin knows precisely what Virginia Tech is getting because he recruited and coached Grunkemeyer at Penn State. The former Under Armour All-American was thrown into the fire when Drew Allar was injured in 2025 and essentially got a 10-game audition for this portal cycle. The Hokies have upgraded their receiver and tight end rooms via the portal but have cycled through uneven quarterback play for three straight seasons. They also added quality depth with UNC transfer Bryce Baker and SC Next 300 prospect Troy Huhn, but Grunkemeyer is the one with Big Ten reps and tape against top competition. He ended the year on a high note (and limited turnovers) with his two highest-graded passing performances against Nebraska and Rutgers in the final two weeks of the season."

And here's what Tucker said about what to expect from Grunkemeyer in year one under center for Virginia Tech.

"Stability. Grunkemeyer completed 69% of his passes last season and threw eight touchdowns, an impressive showing for a player who had barely seen the field before. Virginia Tech hit the portal hard and added multiple offensive pieces, including former Nittany Lion tight end Luke Reynolds, so the talent around him will be better than what recent Hokies quarterbacks have had. After three years of woefully inconsistent quarterback play in Blacksburg, Grunkemeyer projects as a clear upgrade. He's efficient, accurate and familiar with the demands of Power 4 football. He might not be a superstar, but he gives this rebuild a real foundation."

Will he start?

Grunkemeyer is the heavy favorite to start for the Hokies this season and when you are the projected starting quarterback, you are going to be the pick to be the top newcomer.

The Hokies had one of the worst passing attacks in the ACC last season, and there were a lot of ups and downs with Kyron Drones as a passer. While Grunkemeyer has not even started a full season yet for a power four program, he has a chance to be a big upgrade at the position from a talent standpoint. He might not be the runner that Drones was, but this is going to be the best passing attack that Virginia Tech has had in some years.

A reason for that will be the upgraded receiver room in Blacksburg. Last year's top receiver, Ayden Greene, is back, and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown was one of the best slot receivers in the country last season.

If Grunkemeyer is not the top newcomer for the Hokies, it could mean a few things. Either someone else had a truly special season or Grunkemeyer did not step up and do what he needed to as the starting quarterback. He should be the most impactful newcomer on this roster and has a chance to have a special season for the Hokies in 2026.