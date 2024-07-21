2024 ACC Football Media Days: Start Time, Schedule, How To Watch, And More
With every day that goes by, we are inching closer to the college football season. Conference media days come just over a month before the season starts, with the SEC, Pac-12, and Big 12 media days all happening in the past couple of weeks. However, On July 23rd, the Big Ten and the ACC host their media days.
Virginia Tech will be one of five ACC teams set to speak on Tuesday. Head coach Brent Pry is set to speak alongside quarterback Kyron Drones, defensive lineman Antwuan Powell-Ryland, and cornerback Dorian Strong. Virginia Tech is set to be ready for the season, as the expectations are surely high.
On Tuesday, Virginia Tech will be joined by ACC newcomers, the west coast teams, Cal and Stanford. It'll be interesting to see how many questions will be asked about travel, knowing that the new teams will have to travel coast to coast to face conference opponents. Before the eventual collapse of the Pac-12, Stanford and Cal were both long time members of the conference. This will be their first time since 1968 that Cal and Stanford have not been members of the conference.
The other teams set to join Virginia Tech on Tuesday are the in-state rivals Virginia, and the ever interesting Pitt. The Cavaliers and the Panthers are set to be lower-tier teams in the ACC, but could make some surprises in the season.
Here's the schedule for the ACC Media Days in Charlotte:
Monday- Commissioner Jim Phillips, Florida State, Georgia Tech, SMU
Tuesday- Cal, Pitt, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech
Wednesday- Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Miami, and Wake Forest
Thursday- Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Syracuse
Here is how you can watch the 2024 ACC Media Days, starting tomorrow:
Start time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Location: Charlotte, NC
Where to Watch: ACC Network and ACC Network Xtra (All Press Conferences and the commissioner's forum will be available on ACC Network Xtra)
Monday
1:00-2:00- Commissioners Forum
2:15- Georgia Tech Press Conference
3:00- Florida State Press Conference
3:30- SMU Press Conference
Tuesday
10:00-Pitt Press Conference
11:00- Virginia Tech Press Conference
12:45- Cal Press Conference
1:15- Stanford Press Conference
2:45- Virginia Press Conference
Wednesday
10:00- Miami Press Conference
11:00- Louisville Press Conference
12:45- Boston College Press Conference
1:15- Duke Press Conference
2:45- Wake Forest Press Conference
Thursday
10:00- NC State Press Conference
11:00- Syracuse Press Conference
12:00- Clemson Press Conference
1:00- North Carolina Press Conference