Grading Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Coordinator Hires

Virginia Tech football's search for its coordinators is complete. The Hokies selected Ty Howle, Penn State's previous tight end coach, to serve as their offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, at the defensive coordinator position, it's a familiar face: Brent Pry's back.

BREAKING: James Franklin and Virginia Tech are hiring former HC Brent Pry as defensive coordinator

This time, he’ll return in a different capacity, taking over as defensive coordinator under Franklin. It’s a highly uncommon scenario for Pry — a coach dismissed from his head-coaching job at Virginia Tech on Sept. 14 stepping almost immediately back into a major role on a staff he once helped build. But the move makes far more sense when viewed through the lens of his long-standing relationship with Franklin.

Their connection stretches back more than thirty years, to Franklin’s playing days at East Stroudsburg, where Pry was already beginning to establish himself in the profession. The two have crossed paths repeatedly since then, working side-by-side during pivotal stretches of their careers, including Franklin’s turnaround project at Vanderbilt and the early foundational years at Penn State.

Here's my grades for both Howle's hiring and for Pry's. We'll start with Pry since after all, Virginia Tech's ethos has primarily been defensive-minded.

Defensive Coordinator: Brent Pry

While the optics of a recently fired head coach immediately sliding back into a coordinator role may seem unusual on the surface, the partnership is grounded in continuity. Franklin knows exactly what he’s getting in Pry, and Pry steps into a system he understands, with expectations and communication already established. In a profession defined by volatility and uncertainty, the familiarity between the two offers stability at a moment when both the program and Pry himself are navigating transition.

As hires go, I’d give Pry’s return to Virginia Tech as defensive coordinator a solid B. It’s not a splash move, but it’s also far from a reach. Pry has always been a strong coordinator, someone who maximizes structure, communication, and buy-in on the defensive side. At his best, he produced units that were disciplined, physical, and reliable in big moments. The question isn’t whether he can coach defense; he’s proven that repeatedly. Rather, it's about how smoothly he’ll settle back into that role after spending three years and part of a fourth in the head-coaching chair.

That 16–24 record at Virginia Tech still lingers; it would be dishonest to pretend it doesn’t shape the perception of this hire. Pry’s tenure in Blacksburg was uneven, marked by cultural progress, especially in regard to rebuilding in-state ties, but inconsistent on-field results. Still, failure as a head coach doesn’t erase a decade of strong defensive work, nor does it mean he can’t be highly effective when the scope of his job is tightened.

What ultimately makes this move make sense is the stability it provides. Pry and Franklin operate with a deep, proven trust — and in a sport where systems turn over rapidly, that kind of continuity has real value.

Grade: B

Offensive Coordinator: Ty Howle

I always have a bit of concern when evaluating a first-year play-caller, and Ty Howle fits that category. He held the co-offensive coordinator title at Penn State, but he wasn’t the primary voice behind the play sheet. That makes this his first true test running an offense on his own. Still, it’s not as if he arrives without strong credentials. Howle spent 2021–2025 as the Nittany Lions’ tight ends coach and excelled in that role, consistently developing one of the most reliable position groups on the roster. His units blocked well, contributed in the passing game, and produced multiple NFL-ready players.

Under Howle's tenure, three straight NFL Drafts have seen a Nittany Lions drafted: Brenton Strange, Theo Johnson and most recently, Tyler Warren. This year, Warren, who plays for the Indianapolis Colts, has logged 699 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 60 catches.

Overall, I don't think it's a bad hire, whatsoever. But after Virginia Tech’s last two offensive coordinators struggled to establish consistency, it’s only natural to approach this one with a little hesitation. Howle’s résumé certainly checks the developmental and schematic boxes; he helped shape one of Penn State’s most consistently productive position groups, and his background working within a modern, adaptable offense speaks to a high level of football intelligence.

Where my concern lies isn’t in his knowledge, but in the gap between knowing an offense and calling one. Because while he carried the co-offensive coordinator title, he wasn’t the primary play-caller at Penn State. We don’t really know how much influence he had in real-time decision-making, game flow or sequencing strategy.

So, while I’m somewhat tepid about handing the offense to a first-time play-caller, the credentials behind the name make the move defensible and potentially a strong long-term fit. The scheme foundation is there; the question is how quickly he can translate it into command of an entire offense on Saturdays.

Grade: B-

