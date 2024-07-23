2024 ACC Media Days: Everything From Kyron Drones at ACC Media Days
Kyron Drones has taken the college football world by storm. In a conference that deemed itself the "Conference of Quarterbacks", Drones is certainly one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the entire ACC. He addressed the media in Charlotte, at the 2024 ACC Media Days, and talked about why he chose Virginia Tech, the leadership of Mike Vick, and the chemistry that Virginia Tech exudes on the field.
Here's Drones' full press conference:
THE MODERATOR: Questions for Kyron.
Q. Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick talks about how he has high hopes for you this upcoming season. Since Coach Pry has taken over, he's been around the Virginia Tech campus more. What advice, if any, has he given you to help you prepare for this season?
KYRON DRONES: He's really just told me to go out there and be MVP. I know what type of quarterback I am. Me owning that, me being myself, work hard, going out there and try to lead the team to a win every week.
Q. You heard the questions to Coach about the expectations. How do you guys handle the fact that people are loving on you this off-season?
KYRON DRONES: I mean, it's a good feeling. Like Coach Pry tells us, don't really worry about it. Last year was last year. We know we're not the team we want to be yet. We know what we're capable of. We just go out there and try to work hard each and every day. Go out there this season and prove it to ourself.
Q. Coach said heading into the season, our receiver room is stacked. This could possibly be one of our greatest strengths out on the field. How excited are you for this arsenal of guys? How are you hoping to utilize them?
KYRON DRONES: I'm really excited. I'm just ready to go out there and give each and every one of them the ball, go out there and let them make plays. That's what they're here for, what they came here to do. I'm ready to go out there this season and be one of the top offenses in the country.
Q. You have a majority of your players returning to this team. How does that help the chemistry going into this season?
KYRON DRONES: I mean, it exudes confidence just being out there not having to learn anybody new. Building off the chemistry you had last year. Going out there and keep doing what you've been doing. Go out there and just make plays.
Q. Last year 17 touchdowns against only three interceptions. You learned a lot with the 17 touchdowns. What did you learn about the three interceptions?
KYRON DRONES: Explain that what you mean.
Q. You had three interceptions last year. Those are obviously three too many for you. What did you learn about you in those situations that will lead to being a better quarterback this year?
KYRON DRONES: Just not really forcing the ball when I don't have to. Knowing when to take the sack or throw the ball away. Like I said, not really just forcing the ball.
That's what I did last year with the three interceptions. I'm trying to go down on that this year.
Q. The front row brought up a great point about the atmosphere at Lane Stadium. Being on the field as a quarterback, what is the atmosphere for you like on the field during the games?
KYRON DRONES: It's a fun feeling when you coming out that tunnel. Once I'm on the field ready to go play, I really just zone everything out. It's really quiet for me. I just go focus on the team, focus on the play calling, going out there and execute plays.
Q. As a quarterback, how does the technological advances affect your game?
KYRON DRONES: I love it. We worked on it all spring, especially with the communication through the helmet. It just gives opportunity to look at the defense while calling the play, not looking towards the sideline. I'm glad we have that in our back hand this year and excited to use it throughout the season.
Q. You came in as a transfer from Baylor. What drew you to Virginia Tech? How would you compare yourself coming into last year to coming in this year?
KYRON DRONES: What drew me to Virginia Tech was Coach Bowen coming down to Waco first day the portal opened and just me and him had a connection. I liked what he wanted me to do on his offense. I felt myself being a part of that.
When I came on my visit to Virginia Tech, it was a good feeling. It felt like home. I felt like I really want to play in a position where the fans love football. You could tell that's the way it is at Virginia Tech.
Based off last year to this year, just way more confidence booster for me. I have way more confidence in myself and the offense and the whole team. I'm ready to go out there and show it throughout the season this year.