2024 Bowl Projections: Virginia Tech Gets Big Matchup With Nebraska In Latest Projections
One early sign that college football season is getting closer is that bowl projections start to be released. Even if it is way too early to be thinking about the postseason, it is interesting to see where others project teams to be. The latest batch of early bowl projections was released on Sunday from 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford and he has the Hokies going to the Holiday Bowl in a big matchup with Nebraska:
"Two programs on the rise under their respective coaches, Virginia Tech is one of the most veteran-heavy teams in the power conference ranks this fall while the Huskers are giving the keys to five-star true freshman quarterback Dylan Raiolafollowing a momentous offseason. Can the Huskers handle the hype and will the Hokies take advantage of a favorable slate in the ACC? These are questions that will need to be answered to reach one of the top non-New Year's Six games."
I think that this would be a fun matchup. Nebraska has high expectations for year two under Matt Rhule and are going to have one of the most talented young quarterbacks in the country in Raiola and will be a team to watch in the Big Ten.
Virginia Tech has been one of the sexy picks to be in contention for the ACC due to their massive amount of returning production, a talented quarterback in Kyron Drones, the favorable schedule, and the way they finished the year. The Hokies have lofty goals coming into the season and their win total in Vegas is at 8.5 right now. CBS Sports college football analyst Chip Patterson gave his prediction for each win total in the ACC and he has the Hokies going over their win total, finishing with a 10-2 record:
Wins: at Vanderbilt, Marshall, at ODU, at Miami, at Stanford, Boston College, Georgia Tech, at Syracuse, at Duke, Virginia
Losses: Rutgers, Clemson
Analysis: "After three wins in Year 1 and seven in Year 2, both the oddsmakers and our projections are calling for another step forward for coach Brent Pry in Year 3 with the Hokies. It's not just the overwhelming amount of returning production from last season, but how that group performed during a stretch in which the Hokies closed the year with five in wins in their last seven games, with all five victories coming by at least 17 points. Things seemed to click in Blacksburg, and when you carry that over to a schedule that does not have Florida State, NC State or SMU, there is clear room for more upward movement within the league. Over 8.5 wins"
If this prediction comes true, it is hard to see how Virginia Tech would not be playing in the ACC title game with a 10-2 record, with one of the losses being a non-conference loss vs Rutgers. The Hokies would have the tiebreaker over Miami and Georgia Tech, so it could depend on how Florida State finishes.
If Virginia Tech did get to the ACC Championship Game, they would then have the opportunity to win the conference and qualify for the new 12-team playoff. Considering where the program was when Brent Pry took over, that would be a huge accomplishment in year three. Virginia Tech is getting a lot of love this offseason and one thing they are going to have to navigate is how to handle the expectations. Games against Miami and Clemson are going to be huge tests, but those might be the only games in which the Hokies are underdogs. Being able to play as a favorite is going to be vital for this team going into the season.