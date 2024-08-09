2024 NFL Preseason: Which Former Hokies are taking the field tonight?
Although most Hokie fans might be focused on the beginning of Virginia Tech football inching closer and closer, NFL preseason is here. That means former Virginia Tech Hokies showing out against other players who they may have played against in their time at Virginia Tech.
Here are the Hokies who could play tonight.
Kendall Fuller, Cornerback, Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel hinted that the starters probably will not be in full effect in tonight's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Fuller certainly sits that bill. He's one of the best cornerbacks in the country, given a 83.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus. He is extremely solid in coverage, had two interceptions last year, which is all the reason that the Dolphins need to stop Fuller from playing in the preseason. It's just too risky to put one of your best players out there on the field knowing that there is a chance that he could get injured in play, but it's not impossible that he sees the field.
Kendall Fuller wasn't just elite in the NFL, as many Hokie fans know, he was incredible at Virginia Tech. Just in his freshman year as a Hokie, he took college football by storm and it goes beyond the stat sheet. But, the stat sheet looks amazing as well: six interceptions, one forced fumble, eleven passes defended, and more than two tackles for loss. All of that in one year is impressive, and he's looking to have a similar year at the NFL level.
Tim Settle Jr, Defensive Tackle, Houston Texans
Tim Settle, a veteran in the NFL, is entering his eighth season in the league, and his first in Houston. After being drafted by the Washington Football Team in the 2018 NFL draft, Tim spent the next four seasons with the team, with his first ever career sack coming against Tom Brady. He then signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, where he planned to play in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He played in thirty-two games over those two seasons, and is now a Houston Texan.
Tim Settle spent three years at Virginia Tech, his first season being a redshirt. His big campaign was during his sophomore year, where not only did he record his first collegiate sack, he recorded four total on the year. He also had twelve and a half tackles for loss and was named to the All-ACC Second Team as a Hokie.
Dalton Keene, Tight End, Houston Texans
Dalton Keene is one of five tight ends currently on the Texans preseason roster. He is currently last in his depth chart, and will have to fight for his position to remain on the team. Keene has played seven full games at the NFL leveland has three catches for sixteen yards and a fumble. He was originally a third round pick by the New England Patriots after his five touchdown campaign in his last year with Virginia Tech.
Keene was pretty solid as a Hokie, spending three years with the program. In his time at Virginia Tech Keene recorded eight touchdowns and 781 yards from scrimmage. He was, and still is an excellent blocker at the NFL level, but will have to prove more to Texans coaches in preseason if he wants to remain on the team.