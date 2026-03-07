Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, March 7

The Virginia Tech Hokies upset their in-state rival back on New Year's Eve, winning by a final score of 95-85 in a triple overtime thriller.

The two teams will face each other in a rematch to close out their regular seasons, and the Virginia Cavaliers are heavy favorites to avenge their loss.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this All-Virginia showdown.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Virginia Tech +11.5 (-110)

Virginia -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Virginia Tech +440

Virginia -610

Total

OVER 144.5 (-110)

UNDER 144.5 (-110)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 7

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

How to Watch (TV): The CW Network

Virginia Tech Record: 19-11 (8-9 in ACC)

Virginia Record: 26-4 (14-3 in ACC)

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Virginia Tech is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games

Virginia Tech is 4-2 ATS in its last six games vs. Virginia

Virginia Tech is 9-0 ATS in its last nine road games

Virginia is 3-9 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 8-2 in Virginia's last 10 games

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Key Player to Watch

Thijs De Ridder, F - Virginia Cavaliers

The Virginia Cavaliers need their best player, Thijs De Ridder, to step up his game. He hasn't been playing poorly, but to make a deep run this month, they need him to step up and take over games, and he hasn't done that of late, failing to reach 20 points in four straight games. Let's see if he can step up on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia Tech vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick

Virginia has struggled to cover the spread lately, and I'm going to bet on them to fail to cover the spread again. Virginia Tech's numbers aren't far off Virginia's: 128th in effective field goal percentage and 134th in defensive efficiency. They're also one of the few teams in college basketball whose shooting numbers slightly improve when playing on the road compared to at home.

Not only that, but the Hokies have a stylistic advantage. The Cavaliers rank 34th in three-point shot rate, with 46.9% of their shots coming from beyond the arc. Now, they face a Virginia Tech team that ranks 22nd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 30.2% from three.

That's enough for me to take the points with Virginia Tech.

Pick: Virginia Tech +11.5 (-110)

