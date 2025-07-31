2025 All-ACC Preseason Football Team: No Hokies Crack the List
Alongside the Preseason Player of the Year voting, the ACC also announced its Preseason All-Conference Football Team, which features the league's premier players at each position heading into the 2025 season. The list serves as a snapshot of which programs are expected to boast the most high-end talent this fall and for Virginia Tech, it was a quiet showing.
Although Hokies signal-caller Kyron Drones received individual recognition in the Preseason Player of the Year voting, compiling four votes en route to a tie for fourth, the team itself was quiet.
Here's the full list, with votes in parentheses.
Offense:
QB: Cade Klubnik, Clemson (148)
RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (99)
RB: Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech (85)
WR: Antonio Williams, Clemson (143)
WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (66)
WR: Chris Bell, Louisville (51)
TE: Justin Joly, NC State (92)
AP: Desmond Reid, Pitt (73)
OT: Francis Mauigoa, Miami (99)
OT: Blake Miller, Clemson (99)
OG: Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech (93)
OG: Walker Parks, Clemson (51)
C: Ryan Linthicum, Clemson (44)
Defense:
DE: T.J. Parker, Clemson (152)
DE: Rueben Bain, Jr., Miami (92)
DT: Peter Woods, Clemson (142)
DT: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State (56)
LB: Kyle Louis, Pitt (98)
LB: Wade Woodaz, Clemson (77)
LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (76)
CB: Avieon Terrell, Clemson (129)
CB: Chandler Rivers, Duke (106)
S: Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU (86)
S: Terry Moore, Duke (81)
Specialists:
PK: Collin Rogers, SMU (67)
P: Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse (70)
SP: Desmond Reid, Pitt, 68)
While other schools, like Clemson, Duke, Pitt and Louisville, placed multiple players on the 27‑man roster, the Hokies were left out entirely, highlighting the uphill battle that head coach Brent Pry’s squad faces in reestablishing itself among the conference’s elite. The absence of Hokies on the list reflects a rebuilding phase, with young talent needing to emerge quickly following the departures of key contributors like Bhayshul Tuten, Jaylin Lane, Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles. It could also inspire the team to come together and exceed expectations in the upcoming season.