Hokies Leading Rusher Announces His Intentions To Return To Virginia Tech in 2026

The good news continues to roll in for Virginia Tech.

A number of players have been announcing their intentions to return to the program and today, leading rusher Marcellous Hawkins did the same. Hawkins announced on social media this morning that he will be back for the Hokies this upcoming season.

In his first season with the program, Hawkins totaled 749 yards and one touchdown, while averaging 6.3 yards per carry. He also had 12 catches for 74 yards. In his first season after transferring in from Central Missouri, Hawkins made a huge impact and will have every opportunity to do so again next season.

Earlier this week, fellow running back Jeffrey Overton Jr announced that he would also be returning. Overton had huge moments as true freshman and paired with Hawkins, Virginia Tech might have one of the top running back duos in the ACC next season.

Top Running Back

Nov 1, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) runs the ball as Louisville Cardinals defensive back Corey Gordon (24) defends during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Hawkins has absolutely game-breaking speed. One look at his film shows the level of football he was playing in comparison to his D2 opponents. His low center of gravity causes him to be able to shed plenty of tackles, often bowling balling through opponents. Any delayed handoff gets Hawkins too much time to get running, and it’s a house call from there. He’s also shown flashes of being a very solid receiver out of the backfield as well. After rolling through the tape, Hawkins is admittedly very similar to Bhayshul Tuten. A slightly undersized running back who provides plenty of upside due to his speed and ability to break tackles.

Per Hawkins bio at Central Missouri State Athletics:

”Played for head coach Carter Whitson at Putnam City High School…Co-Offensive Player of the Year, all-state honorable mention and first team all-conference in 2021…As a senior, posted 1,368 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 1,248 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs…Also played basketball and competed in track and field.”

There is a lot of work that has to be done with this roster, especially at important positions like quarterback, wide receiver, and multiple defensive positions, but there is one nice building block to have for James Franklin in his first season as the head coach of the Hokies. Having Hawkins and Overton does not automatically guarantee that Virginia Tech is going to be a successful team in 2026, but they should have one of the best running back duos in the ACC and the country and that is a nice place to start.