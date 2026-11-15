3 Winners and 3 Losers from Virginia Tech’s 40-22 Loss to Stanford

Thomas Williams made Virginia Tech’s best defensive play of the night, and it didn’t count.

Late in the first quarter of a scoreless game, Williams picked off Davis Warren at the Stanford 25 and ran it back for a touchdown. Curtis Jones Jr. was flagged for being offside, and the score came off the board. Stanford kept the ball, and Warren finished the drive with a 16-yard touchdown run.

That was the start of 21 straight Stanford points to open the game, and the Cardinal beat Virginia Tech 40-22 Saturday night at Lane Stadium as a 15.5-point underdog. Stanford (5-5, 3-4 ACC) came to Blacksburg with a 15-game road losing streak, the longest in FBS. The Hokies (6-4, 3-4) have lost two straight and now have a losing record in ACC play.

SMU picked apart the secondary eight days ago. Stanford, the ACC’s lowest-scoring offense coming in, ran through the front instead, and a defense that ranked last in the league in points allowed and sacks took the ball away three times.

Winners

Davion “FatRat” Brown

Down 24-7 in the third quarter, Virginia Tech went for it on fourth-and-5 from its own 31. Ethan Grunkemeyer hit the true freshman, and Brown went 69 yards for a touchdown.

His longest catch of the season before Saturday was 29 yards. He finished with a game-high 81 receiving yards and the second touchdown of his career.

It wasn’t spotless. Grunkemeyer’s first interception popped out of Brown’s hands in the first quarter. But on the biggest snap of the second half, the ball went to a freshman, and he made it a 10-point game.

Jeffrey Overton Jr.

The redshirt freshman averaged 5.6 yards a carry, finished with 107 yards on 19 attempts and scored Virginia Tech’s only first-half touchdown, a 2-yard run that capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive.

Nineteen carries is the number that stands out. By the middle of the second quarter, Tech trailed 21-0, and Grunkemeyer ended up throwing 34 times.

Overton is at 869 rushing yards for the season, 131 shy of 1,000 with Miami, Virginia, and a bowl game left.

Stanford safety Charlie Eckhardt

All three Virginia Tech turnovers went through Eckhardt. He intercepted Grunkemeyer twice in the first quarter, then forced Que’Sean Brown’s fumble in the second, which Jay Green recovered at the Tech 29. Stanford scored 14 points off those takeaways.

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Grunkemeyer had thrown three interceptions in nine games before Saturday. Eckhardt got two before the first quarter ended.

Stanford’s defense ranked last in the ACC at 37.3 points allowed per game. It held a Virginia Tech offense averaging 34.2 points per game to 22, and the win leaves first-year coach Tavita Pritchard’s team one victory from bowl eligibility, with Cal and SMU left. Stanford hasn’t played in a bowl game since 2018.

Losers

The run defense

Ninety-one points and 1,005 yards in eight days.

SMU threw for 350 of its 569 yards. Stanford ran for 233, more than double its season average of 108.8, which ranked 127th in FBS, and more than double the 107.3 per game Virginia Tech had been allowing. Micah Ford carried 27 times for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

Coach James Franklin said this week he wanted to simplify the scheme “so we can become masters in a few things rather than being solid in a number of different things.” The simpler plan held Stanford to 203 passing yards and gave up 233 on the ground.

The timing made it worse. After Overton cut it to 21-7 with 1:53 left in the half, Stanford went 62 yards in 11 plays for a field goal with 10 seconds left. After Brown made it 24-14, Stanford scored the next 13 points. The only takeaway the defense made all night was the one a penalty erased.

The last time Virginia Tech allowed 40 or more in back-to-back games was September 2025. Vanderbilt and Old Dominion scored 89 points and piled up 1,016 yards in consecutive weeks, and the school fired Brent Pry as head coach the next day. Pry runs Franklin’s defense now. Over the last two weeks, it has given up nearly the same numbers.

Ball security

Three of Virginia Tech’s first five possessions ended in turnovers. The worst came on the Hokies’ first snap after Stanford went up 14-0. Eckhardt knocked the ball loose from Que’Sean Brown, and Ford scored from 5 yards out four plays later.

The fumbles have been coming all season. Virginia Tech has put the ball on the ground 16 times and lost 11, and it entered Saturday at minus-5 in turnover margin, 114th in FBS. After a minus-3 night, it’s minus-8.

Pass protection

Stanford’s pass rush had six sacks through nine games, the fewest in the ACC. Grunkemeyer took five sacks on Saturday. Two came on back-to-back plays in the third quarter, right after Tech’s defense got a fourth-down stop.

Grunkemeyer finished 17-of-34 for 270 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He came in completing 71.7% of his passes and hit 50% on Saturday.

Virginia Tech will look to end its losing streak next week when it travels to take on Miami.