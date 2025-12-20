A Look Back at This Summer's Virginia Tech Football "Way-Too-Early" Series: How Off Were We?

“Way too early” is supposed to be a warning label, not a promise. Still, when the preseason rolls around, optimism has a way of sneaking past the disclaimer.

Back in August, my "Way-Too-Early" series co-penned with staff writer Kaden Reinhard tried to map out a season before a single meaningful snap, possession or rotation had been logged. Returning production seemed relatively reliable. The path from projection to reality looked straightforward enough. In reality, it rarely, if ever, is.

As the season unfolded, many of those early assumptions unraveled quickly. Teams we penciled in as safe bets struggled to find consistency. Others we dismissed as rebuilding projects proved far more resilient than expected. Preseason narratives — experience, continuity and “favorable schedules” — matter far less than adaptability once games started counting.

Injuries, of course, played their role. They always do, yet they never feel fully accounted for in August analysis. A projected strength can disappear in a matter of weeks, and depth that looks sufficient on paper often isn’t when tested over time. Player development also defied expectations. Some contributors plateaued. Others made leaps that no preseason metric could have predicted.

Out of every projected Virginia Tech win, only three ended up correct: NC State, Wofford and Cal. Every other win prediction — Vanderbilt, missed the mark.

Back in August, the logic felt sound. The Hokies returned experience at key positions, continuity on the coaching staff suggested stability, and the schedule appeared manageable enough to support a step forward. On paper, it looked like a team positioned to build on momentum rather than reset. The preseason expectations followed naturally from that belief.

What actually happened exposed how fragile those assumptions were. Here's a look at how our predictions unfolded and what happened in reality.

Week 1, South Carolina

Thomas: South Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 21

Kaden: South Carolina 30, Virginia Tech 18

Reality: South Carolina 24, Virginia Tech 13

Outcome: Correct (1-0)

Closer Margin: Tie

Week 2, Vanderbilt

Thomas: Virginia Tech 42, Vanderbilt 31

Kaden: Virginia Tech 35, Vanderbilt 31

Reality: Vanderbilt 44, Virginia Tech 20

Outcome: Incorrect (1-1)

Margin: Kaden (1-0)

Week 3, Old Dominion

Thomas: Virginia Tech 42, Old Dominion 21

Kaden: Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 12

Reality: Old Dominion 45, Virginia Tech 26

Outcome: Incorrect (1-2)

Margin: Kaden (2-0)

Week 4, Wofford

Thomas: Virginia Tech 45, Wofford 7

Kaden: Virginia Tech 39, Wofford 10

Reality: Virginia Tech 38, Wofford 6

Outcome: Correct (2-2)

Margin: Kaden (3-0)

Week 5, NC State

Thomas: Virginia Tech 35, NC State 28

Kaden: Virginia Tech 38, NC State 35

Reality: Virginia Tech 23, NC State 21

Outcome: Correct (3-2)

Margin: Kaden (4-0)

Week 6, Wake Forest

Thomas: Virginia Tech 20, Wake Forest 7

Kaden: Virginia Tech 16, Wake Forest 10

Reality: Wake Forest 30, Virginia Tech 23

Outcome: Incorrect (3-3)

Margin: Kaden (5-0)

Week 7, Georgia Tech

Thomas: Georgia Tech 31, Virginia Tech 17

Kaden: Georgia Tech 25, Virginia Tech 20

Reality: Georgia Tech 35, Virginia Tech 20

Outcome: Correct (4-3)

Margin: Thomas (5-1)

Week 8, Bye

Week 9, California

Thomas: Virginia Tech 28, California 17

Kaden: Virginia Tech 31, California 22

Reality: Virginia Tech 42, California 34 (OT)

Outcome: Correct (5-3)

Margin: Kaden (6-1)

Week 10, Louisville

Thomas: Louisville 34, Virginia Tech 20

Kaden: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 27

Reality: Louisville 28, Virginia Tech 16

Outcome: Correct (6-3)

Margin: Thomas (6-2)

Week 11, Bye

Week 12, Florida State

Thomas: Virginia Tech 34, Florida State 24

Kaden: Virginia Tech 31, Florida State 20

Reality: Florida State 34, Virginia Tech 14

Outcome: Incorrect (6-4)

Margin: Thomas (6-3)

Week 13, Miami

Thomas: Miami 30, Virginia Tech 20

Kaden: Miami 28, Virginia Tech 24

Reality: Miami 34, Virginia Tech 17

Outcome: Correct (7-4)

Margin: Thomas (6-4)

Week 14, Virginia

Thomas: Virginia Tech 45, Virginia 10

Kaden: Virginia Tech 40, Virginia 16

Reality: Virginia 28, Virginia Tech 7

Outcome: Incorrect (7-5)

Margin: Kaden (7-4)

2025 Virginia Tech Football "Way-Too-Early" Champion: Kaden Reinhard

Virginia Tech football's 2026 campaign begins on Sept. 5, 2026 against VMI. Hopefully, this time it'll be a better showing from yours truly. And hopefully, we're closer to 10-2 than 6-6 next time.

