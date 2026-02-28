Virginia vs. Duke Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Saturday, Feb. 28

Arguably the biggest ACC game of the season is set to take place on Saturday afternoon when the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils host the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers.

Duke holds a one-game lead in the conference ahead of Virginia, which means a win would lock up the regular-season title for the Blue Devils. With that being said, if the Cavaliers can pull off the upset, they'll be tied with Duke for the top spot in the conference with two games to go.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this marquee matchup.

Virginia vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Virginia +10.5 (-110)

Duke -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Virginia +500

Duke -720

Total

OVER 136.5 (-115)

UNDER 136.5 (-105)

Virginia vs. Duke How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Virginia Record: 25-3 (13-2 in ACC)

Duke Record: 26-2 (14-1 in ACC)

Virginia vs. Duke Betting Trends

Virginia is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 6-2 in Virginia's last eight games

Virginia is 2-18 straight up in its last 20 road games vs. Duke

Duke is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games

The UNDER is 7-2 in Duke's last nine games

Duke is 12-5-1 ATS in its last 18 games played on Saturday

Virginia vs. Duke Key Player to Watch

Cameron Boozer, F - Duke Blue Devils

Cameron Boozer is the overwhelming favorite to win the Wooden Award for good reason. Not only is he the best player on the best team in the country, but he's leading this team in points per game (22.7), rebounds per game (10.1), and assists per game (4.0), all while shooting 58.3% from the field. Those are unheard of numbers at the college level.

Virginia vs. Duke Prediction and Pick

I firmly believe Duke is the best team in the country and should win this game, but a 10.5-point spread is too steep for my liking. The Cavaliers' numbers aren't far off Duke's. Virginia ranks 42nd in effective field goal percentage and 25th in defensive efficiency.

Where Virginia shines the most is making the most of its possessions. The Cavaliers rank 11th in the country in effective possession ratio, largely due to their elite rebounding and ability not to turn the ball over.

Let's not get it twisted, Duke is the better team, but covering a 10.5-point spread is a big ask. I'll take the points with the Cavs.

Pick: Duke -10.5 (-110)

