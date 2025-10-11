A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 7 Contest at No. 13 Georgia Tech Today
It's game day! For the seventh time in 2025, Virginia Tech football suits up for battle, taking on Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET. Here's how you can tune in and follow the contest:
Date: Saturday, October 11, 2025
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.
TV: ACC Network
Play-by-Play: Wes Durham
Analyst: Steve Addazio
Sidelines: Dana Boyle
Mobile App: ESPN
Online: ESPN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
Analyst: Mike Burnop
Sidelines: Zach Mackey
In Blacksburg: The Bear, 105.3 FM
Live Stats: stats.hokiesports.com
Mobile Apps: HokieSports mobile app
Online/Full List of Affiliates: HokieSports.com/listen
Today's game day notes:
No. 13 Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC) is the joint-highest ranked foe that Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1) has gone up against this year, matching South Carolina from college football's opening week. The Hokies, who enter the contest having lost eight of their last 11, are major underdogs, facing a 14.5-point cavern.
Like last week, Terion Stewart is the name to watch. Two weekends ago, the tailback rolled up a career-high 174 yards against NC State, including an 85-yard run that almost went to the endzone. However, Stewart exited midway through the Hokies' previous contest with an apparent upper shoulder injury. He was listed as questionable on both Thursday and Friday's availability reports, meaning that it may very well come down to a game time decision.
Through six games, no Hokie receiver has more than a pair of touchdowns and Donavon Greene is the only one with multiple. Takye Heath tallied his first career receiving touchdown last week and is likely to assume the starting slot receiver spot once again since Cameron Seldon was marked as "out" on last night's availability report.
Virginia Tech signal-caller Kyron Drones enters the contest off a lackluster 111-yard performance. The effort was his lowest, passing yardage-wise, since a rain-soaked 2023 Military Bowl against then-No. 20 Tulane. In that game, Drones tallied just 91 passing yards, but put up two passing touchdowns and 176 rushing yards. Last Saturday, Drones' struggles in the passing game weren't countered by a strong rushing effort. On 13 carries, Drones netted just 36 rushing yards against the Demon Deacons in another one-score loss.
Thus far, the Hokies' offense has yet to tally more than 24 points against FBS competition and Drones' QBR has only hit above 53 against FBS competition once — vs. Vanderbilt (62.9). If Virginia Tech wants to hang with the Yellow Jackets today, the road to doing so begins with Drones and whether he can elevate his game.
On the other end, Haynes King has been one of the ACC's most potent quarterbacks this year. King leads Georgia Tech, one of the 14 undefeated teams remaining in the FBS, in both rushing yards (380) and rushing touchdowns (seven), compiling over five yards a carry. Coupled with tailback Jamal Haynes, who has tallied 435 all-purpose yards through five games this year, the Yellow Jackets appear in prime position to jump out to their first 6-0 start since 2011.