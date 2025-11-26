Everything From Virginia Tech Interim HC Philip Montgomery After Tuesday's Practice
Virginia Tech football interim head coach Philip Montgomery spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Here's the entirety of what Montgomery had to say:
On if there's a different vibe in the building for Rivalry Week:
"Obviously it's a huge game. The rivalry is part of it. It's the last game of the season. A lot of things on the line. I think our guys are excited. They've been through a lot obviously this year and so, that being said, we got a lot of things to be grateful for, a lot of things to be thankful for here on Thanksgiving week. But we're thankful for this one more opportunity in this great game and should be a great environment and looking forward to going over and playing."
On if he leans on the guys on his staff who aren't newcomers to the VT-UVA rivalry (J.C. Price, Xavier Adibi, Pierson Prioleau):
"Yeah, those guys, obviously when I got here, you start hearing about it. So, you know the importance of it and then, as you hear some of the stories from years past and some of them not too far in the past, some of the things that have gone on, how intense the rivalry is. Been involved in a lot of rivalry games over the course of my career. So, I'm excited about this opportunity to go over with this group of guys and experience this rivalry together."
Q: Is there a way to get the players focused for a rivalry game based on how you've done it in the past or is it just what game is coming up?
"Most of the time in these rivalry games, if you're having to give speeches to try to get them up to play, then it's probably going to be a long game. And so, I think these guys are locked in. Their focus. They're excited about the opportunity to go over, play in this game, be a part of this rivalry, but also, to finish up our season in a really positive way. And so, this is a big game, is for the [Commonwealth] Cup and our guys are excited about that."
On if Montgomery brings up the chance to play spoiler to Virginia's ACC title game hopes:
"There's so many different variables to it. There's a lot of things that going to go into it. But at the end of the day, it's got to be about us and what we do and how we step on the field. It's got to be a three-phase type win. It's going to take 60 minutes for us to go get this done. They're a good football team. They've had a good year. But all of those things are thrown out the window when you step in between the white lines and you got to go play the game."
On availability of RB Marcellous Hawkins and his progress:
"Yeah, we'll see how the week goes. He did some good things today, but we'll see how it all progresses with all those guys. We had a very physical ballgame the other night. I'm sure you felt it. And so, you've got a a short amount of time to get back and right now, it's about getting as healthy as you can and being able to step out there on that field and go compete.
On the group of running backs and the chance to capitalize this weekend:
"I think our offensive line has been nice to have those five guys consistently in the same spot. That's helped tremendously. They're playing with a lot of heart up there. The backs are running extremely hard and you got to add the tight ends to that factor, right? We're using them in a lot of different ways and so, to be able to kind of create our own niche when it comes to the run game, it's going to have to be important for us this weekend. I think those guys have done a tremendous job. I mean, we faced some really tough run defenses over the last several weeks and those guys have really stepped up to the challenge. And we're going to face another tough one this week and so, we've got to be on point. We got to get things targeted right and then, we got to play with the type of physicality that we play with."
Q: Looking back, was that one of those things that you wanted to initiate immediately when you took this interim head coach position is open up the run and get better up front?
"Well, I think the biggest thing is trying to get healthy up front. When we first went through the transition of it all, one of those games, I think we had four freshman playing up front and then it was just gradually getting guys back and getting healthy and then finding the right combination of those five guys as they got on the field. And then you started to see the progress that we were making there and knew that it could potentially be a strength of ours. And so, I think we've tried to build on that strength throughout the weeks and those guys have really stepped up to the challenge of that."
On adding a "home-run hitter" like Jeffrey Overton, Jr.:
"I think, adding Jeff to that, Hawk [Marcellous Hawkins] and Terion [Stewart], both of those guys are really good backs in what we do. They're hard to tackle. They're physical. They got a good gear. They're doing a great job of when they get to the next level, making guys miss or running through a tackle. When you add Jeff to that mix, he's just a different style of runner than those two. And obviously, you saw it the other day on display. When he hits a crease and he's got an open lane, he's got the opportunity to make it a really explosive play. And so, he adds a different dimension, a different style of running back. And I think that just helps us continue to grow."
On if Montgomery expected anything from Overton this year:
We always felt like we were going to have the opportunity to have him maybe the last three or four games, kind of the way it's ended up. But you never know how that's going to play itself out at the end when you're coming off a surgery and injury like he had. But he had progressed really well leading up to that point. And as you can tell now, he's starting to knock a little bit more rust off, getting more adjusted to the speed of the college game. I think those factors are really starting to help him and we expect big things not only this week from him, but for the years to come."
On if Montgomery has much history with Chandler Morris:
"Yeah, his dad and I have known each other for years."
Q: So, how long have you been aware of him as a quarterback and how he plays?
"You got to understand like when I was coaching in high school in Texas, I was at Stephenville High School. When we left, [Chad Morris, Chandler's father] actually became the head coach at Stephenville High School. So, Chandler was a little dude back then and so, you've gotten a chance to watch him grow, watch him develop. He's done a great job. He's had a different story from a college football standpoint, just where he started in the different spots that he's been in. And so, gotten the opportunity to watch him, he's done a tremendous job everywhere he's been. Great competitor, coach's kid. I know Chad's really proud of him. But they're a great family for sure."
On the key to slowing down a quarterback like Morris:
"... Even when he gets moved out of the pocket or moved off the spot, he does a great job because he's played a lot of football. Keeping his eyes down the field, finding guys, he has the ability to scramble and run. So, you got to be aware of those things. So, we got to do a great job of understanding [that] we do want to get him off the spot, but we want to keep him contained. And when you got an opportunity to get him on the ground, we got to get him on the ground and not allow him to escape and then make a big play down the field because of that."
On his assessment of handling the interim head coaching situation:
"Yeah, I mean, it's been a different transition. I think our team has done a really good job. The leadership council has done a great job. Our coaching staff has done a great job of understanding where we put our emphasis and where we wanted to put our intent. And that has been really to keep these guys, support these guys, pour into them, continue to keep coaching them hard, but understanding what they're going through, showing them a lot of joy. Finding the joy and the fun back into the game and preparing them to go out and play at the highest level. We had a lot of games left, had a lot of story to continue to try to write. And these guys have stepped up to that challenge. They've really come together. No matter what the scoreboard says, I'm extremely honored and proud to have been a part of this with them and all that focus needs to stay on them. But to my point on that, I think we've handled it as best we can and I think we've shown a lot of grit, a lot of determination and a lot of resiliency through all of it. I've been very proud of that."
I know it's not the situation you asked for, very difficult situation. Have you enjoyed it? I mean, do you find spots to enjoy it? Has it just been overwhelming at times?
On if the situation has been enjoyable and whether it has been overwhelming:
The thing that I do enjoy. I enjoy being around these guys, going to practice, being a part of that part of it. Staff has been great. I think it has reaffirmed to me personally that I'm pretty good at this part of it, being a head coach and leading guys and giving them the opportunity to go be successful. And I think my approach in the way I do that is unique, but I do enjoy it and I'd love to have another opportunity to do it somewhere."
On the growth of LB Kaleb Woodson, from stripped of captainship to overcoming injury to starting again:
"Some of those things early, that was so long ago. But the one thing I can tell you about Caleb, Caleb is highly motivated, plays the game the way you want him to play it, he plays it with a lot of passion. He plays it with a lot of physicality. He approaches the linebacker position in a way that you want. He's intent about his purpose and he's hungry about it each and every day. He's fought through some injuries, he's fought through other things and he has been consistent, he's been reliable, he's been resilient. He's been a great motivator and leader for us on and off the field."
Q: How much do you help him grow from situations like that early to get to the point where you trust him being on the field?
"Well, I mean, he's always had our trust and he always will. So, he's a great young man that's done great things around here. He's a special player and a special person."