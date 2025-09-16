ACC Power Rankings Week Four: Hokies Plummet After 0-3 Start and Firing Brent Pry

🌲 Stanford hasn’t been great so far, but RB Micah Ford delivered in the upset win over Boston College.



📊 76.3 PFF Run Grade

💨 157 rush yds | 146 after contact

⚡ 9.2 YPC | 8 missed tackles forced

A breakout performance worth celebrating.#GoStanford | @MicahFord17 pic.twitter.com/yLhCOUb8YS