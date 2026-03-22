2026 College Basketball National Championship Odds: Who is Favored to Win March Madness?

Eight more spots in the Sweet 16 are up for grabs on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament, and there has been some movement in the odds to win the national championship.

The Duke Blue Devils, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Houston Cougars, Texas Longhorns, Michigan State Spartans, Arkansas Razorbacks, Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini all advanced to the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

The Longhorns (a No. 11 seed) have made a nice run since winning their First Four game, upsetting the BYU Cougars and the Gonzaga Bulldogs on their way to the Sweet 16. Texas is the only double-digit seed remaining in the tournament after High Point lost (but covered) against Arkansas on Saturday night.

Two No. 1 seeds – Florida and Arizona – and three No. 2 seeds (UConn, Purdue and Iowa State) are looking to punch a ticket to the Sweet 16 on Sunday, and all of them enter their matchups as favorites.

Michigan, Duke, Arizona and Florida entered the NCAA Tournament as the clear favorites to win the national title, but does that remain the case ahead of Sunday’s second-round action?

Here’s a breakdown of the latest odds to win the National Championship at this point in March Madness.

Latest Odds to Win March Madness

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Michigan: +310

Arizona: +400

Duke: +450

Florida: +750

Houston: +1000

Purdue: +1500

Illinois: +1700

Iowa State: +2700

Michigan State: +3000

Connecticut: +4000

Arkansas: +4000

St. John's: +4000

Tennessee: +8000

Virginia: +8000

Nebraska: +8000

Kansas: +12500

Alabama: +12500

Texas Tech: +20000

Texas: +20000

UCLA: +20000

Kentucky: +22500

Miami: +35000

Iowa: +35000

Utah State: +60000

Michigan Jumps to Favorite to Win March Madness

The Michigan Wolverines turned in a dominant second half of Saturday against No. 9 Saint Louis, and it pushed them to the favorite in the odds to win the national title.

The Duke Blue Devils entered the tournament as the favorite to win it all – they did beat Michigan in the regular season – but Caleb Foster’s injury has had an impact on Duke. The Blue Devils nearly lost their first-round matchup with Siena, and they struggled for a good chunk of the game against TCU in the second round before pulling away in the second half.

Arizona (+400) is actually ahead of Duke in the odds, even though it has a second-round date with Utah State on Sunday. So, oddsmakers are clearly a little down on the Blue Devils even though they advanced.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines are still rolling despite the season-ending injury to guard LJ Cason, beating both Howard and Saint Louis by 20-plus points. The Wolverines now await the winner of Sunday’s Alabama-Texas Tech matchup in the Sweet 16.

Michigan State, Houston, Illinois Rising After Saturday’s Wins

A few teams moved up the odds board on Saturday after clinching spots in the Sweet 16.

Michigan State

Tom Izzo’s Spartans held off the Louisville Cardinals in the Round of 32, and they’ve now moved to +3000 to win the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State plays in a tough bracket that still features UConn, Duke, Kansas, St. John’s and UCLA, but it is second in the odds to win it all out of those teams (behind only Duke).

The Spartans have passed the Huskies (+4000) in the latest national title odds, a sign that they may end up being favored in a potential Sweet 16 matchup.

Houston

Kelvin Sampson’s group is now 10/1 to win the national title, which is good for fifth in the latest odds. Houston has rolled through the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament, and it’s poised to make another run at the Final Four this season.

However, a tough matchup awaits in the Sweet 16 against one of the best offenses in the country in the Illinois Fighting Illini.

Illinois

Speaking of Illinois, it moved up to +1700 to win the NCAA Tournament after taking down No. 11 VCU by 21 points in the Round of 32.

Keaton Wagler and the Fighting Illini are up to seventh in the odds to win the national title and have the best odds of any No. 3 seed remaining in the tournament. If Illinois is able to get past Houston, it would set up a potential Elite 8 matchup with the defending champion Florida Gators.

The Fighting Illini are a dangerous team offensively, ranking second in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency metric and sixth overall.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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