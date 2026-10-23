Six teams sit ahead of Virginia Tech in the ACC standings. The Hokies play three of them.

That’s the good news for a 5–2 team stuck in a four-way logjam at 2–2 in league play with Pitt, Cal and Virginia. Clemson, No. 23 SMU, and No. 1 Miami are all still on the schedule, so the Hokies can do most of their climbing themselves. The three teams above them that Virginia Tech never sees are No. 17 Wake Forest, North Carolina, and Louisville.

The bad news is the two dents already on the résumé. Pitt won 35–33 in Blacksburg on Oct. 2, and Cal won 25–20 in Berkeley eight days later.

Those losses matter more than they used to. The ACC rewrote its tiebreaker this summer after Duke reached Charlotte out of a five-way tie in 2025. In a two-team tie, head-to-head now comes first. If that doesn’t settle it, the league turns to a SportSource Analytics résumé measure called the Team Success Ranking.

Translation: finish tied with Pitt or Cal, and the Hokies lose. So this weekend’s scoreboard watching starts there.

Here’s every ACC game, ranked by how much it matters to Virginia Tech.

1. Virginia Tech at Clemson

Root for: The Hokies. Obviously.

A win is No. 6, which makes Virginia Tech bowl eligible in coach James Franklin’s first season, one year after a 3–9 finish.

It also flips the standings. Clemson (4–2, 2–1 ACC) would fall to 2–2 and Virginia Tech would climb to 3–2. The Hokies would also own the head-to-head.

The betting market sees a coin flip. Clemson won the last meeting 24–14 in Blacksburg in 2024.

2. Pitt at No. 1 Miami

Root for: Miami.

This is the one to watch before the Hokies kick off. Pitt (5–2, 2–2 ACC) owns the tiebreaker over Virginia Tech, and the Panthers are 0–2 since leaving Lane Stadium. A third straight loss drops them to 2–3 in league play.

Don’t worry about feeding Miami (6–0, 4–0). The Hurricanes are the big favorite, and Virginia Tech gets its own crack at them later this season.

3. California at No. 23 SMU

Root for: SMU.

Same logic as Pitt. Cal (3–4, 2–2 ACC) beat the Hokies, so the Bears need losses. SMU (5–1, 3–1) sits ahead of Virginia Tech, but the Hokies visit Dallas on Friday, Nov. 6, and can handle the Mustangs themselves.

4. Syracuse at North Carolina

Root for: Syracuse.

Of the three teams ahead of Virginia Tech that the Hokies don’t play, North Carolina (4–2, 2–1) is the only one in action. Wake Forest and Louisville are off.

Syracuse is 0–4 in the ACC, so this is a long shot. It’s also the only chance all weekend to dent a team the Hokies can’t beat on the field.

5. Duke at Virginia

Root for: Duke

This one shouldn’t take much convincing for Virginia Tech fans. Virginia (4–3, 2–2) is part of the same 2–2 pile as the Hokies, and Duke (4–2, 1–2) isn’t on Virginia Tech’s schedule. A Cavaliers loss thins the logjam by one, and the Hokies still get Virginia in Blacksburg on Nov. 28.

6. NC State at Stanford

Root for: Stanford

NC State (3–3, 1–2) joins the 2–2 crowd with a win. Stanford (3–4, 1–3) visits Lane Stadium on Nov. 14, and if the Hokies take care of business that day, they own that tiebreaker too. The Wolfpack are currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite.

7. Boston College at Georgia Tech

Root for: A good game.

Virginia Tech beat Boston College 21–14 on Sept. 26 and Georgia Tech 34–24 last Saturday, so the Hokies already own the head-to-head with both. One of those wins will look a little better Saturday night, and one will look a little worse. It’s a wash.

Off this week

Florida State, Louisville and Wake Forest.

Add it up and the perfect weekend goes Duke, Stanford, Miami, SMU, Virginia Tech and Syracuse. Hit all six and the Hokies wake up Sunday at 3–2, ahead of both teams that beat them.

With Virginia Tech off on Oct. 31, the most important game on its board next weekend might be Virginia at Wake Forest, with the Hokies rooting for their in-state rival.