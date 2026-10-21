California vs. SMU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The SMU Mustangs are coming off a big 23-13 win against Virginia, leading to them being ranked at No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.

The Mustangs will now welcome the 3-4 California Golden Bears, who are coming off a 41-7 loss to Wake Forest.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this ACC showdown.

California vs. SMU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook

Spread

California +20 (-110)

SMU -20 (-108)

Moneyline

California +825

SMU -1200

Total

OVER 54.5 (-118)

UNDER 54.5 (-102)

California vs. SMU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, October 24

Time: Noon ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CW/ESPN Unlmtd

California record: 3-4 (2-2 in ACC)

SMU record: 5-1 (3-1 in ACC)

California vs. SMU Betting Trends

California is 2-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 5-2 in California games this season

SMU is 3-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 4-2 in SMU games this season

California vs. SMU Key Player to Watch

Kevin Jennings, QB - SMU Mustangs

Kevin Jennings has been fantastic this season, completing 72.9% of passes for 1,839 yards, 16 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. His only bad performance of the season came in Week 3 against Louisville, which was SMU's only loss. As long as he can bring his best stuff, SMU is going to be a tough out for any team.

California vs. SMU Prediction and Best Bet

SMU is rightfully favored and will win this game, but I think the spread in this game is too lopsided. California's biggest strength is its secondary. The Golden Bears rank 31st in opponent EPA per pass and 51st in opponent pass success rate. That matches SMU's biggest strength, which is their passing offense.

The best way to beat California is to run the ball, but the Mustangs haven't been effective doing that this season, ranking 110th in EPA per rush and 54th in rush success rate.

The Golden Bears are outmatched, but their strengths and style of play will make this game close enough that they'll cover the spread.

Pick: California +20 (-110) via BetMGM

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